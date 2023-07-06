New ‘Mission: Impossible:’ Thrilling absurdity

Tom Cruise reacts at the premiere of the film "Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One" at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

 Kamran Jebreili

Seven movies into the “Mission: Impossible” series, let’s just acknowledge a couple of things: 1) Obviously the mission is possible. 2) The true hero of this franchise is whoever fills out the insurance forms for Tom Cruise, who in this movie rides a motorbike off a cliff, like that’s a perfectly reasonable thing to do. It’s no spoiler to say that Cruise and his hardworking parachute survive the jump (unless he didn’t, and a very impressive ghost is now doing all of his red-carpet appearances, and that is a movie I would very much like to see), but watching it in the movie, time truly does seem to stop for a second. It’s thrilling, and that’s very much the point of “Mission: Impossible: I Feel Like There Should Be Another Colon Here” or whatever this new one is called.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who’s ably handled the last few “M:I” movies, “Dead Reckoning Part One” unfolds along lines familiar to anyone who’s seen any of the previous installments. Rogue agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team at the Impossible Missions Force — which includes brilliant hacker Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and equally brilliant data analyst Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), who both have the magical ability of showing up exactly when and where Ethan needs them to — are trying to save the world from a mysterious, all-reaching enemy, in a mission whose stakes are “higher than ever,” as the voice on the self-destructing cassette player says. (I love that it’s still a cassette player.) Cue the car chases, death-defying stunts, far-flung locations and scenes of government operatives sitting around in an extremely dramatic fashion; pass the popcorn.

