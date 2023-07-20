Happy summer, all. I have missed writing this column. The last couple of months for me have been consumed with moving. Stress levels have been high, and personal-time levels have been low.
One of my favorite things to do when I’m stressed is cook. Just being in the kitchen helps me work through challenges in my personal life, but I don’t always have lots of time. This sandwich, composed of some of summer’s best produce, is one of my go-tos when I’m pinched for time but want to get something delicious and nutritious on the table. It started with the humble name veggie sandwich, but we upgraded it to ultimate veggie sandwich because it’s both satisfying and unforgettable.
Serves 2-4.
Prep time: 15 minutes.
Cook time: 15-45 minutes.
Total time: 30-60 minutes.
Ingredients:
Favorite bread, such as sourdough or wheat
Homemade vegetable cream cheese (below)
2-3 ripe slicing tomatoes
1 red onion
1 English cucumber
1 ripe avocado
Sprouts (such as alfalfa or clover)
Roasted red bell pepper
1 jalapeno (optional)
1 block tofu (optional)
High-temperature oil for frying
Veggie Cream Cheese ingredients:
(Per 16-ounce package of plain cream cheese)
Plain cream cheese
½ carrot, finely chopped
¼ red bell pepper, finely chopped
¼ green bell pepper, finely chopped
½ jalapeno, finely chopped (optional)
Fresh chives, finely chopped
6-8 water chestnuts OR ½ stalk celery, finely chopped
¼ teaspoon cayenne
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Veggie Cream Cheese
Dairy is a conduit for subtle flavors. Cream cheese in particular easily draws them out and puts them on display. In the classic “garden veggie” cream cheese you’d find in the grocery store, the ingredients don’t vary much from brand to brand. The typical vegetables used include carrots, bell peppers and an onion element. Luckily, this is easy to make at home and makes the sandwich extra special.
Start by finely chopping the vegetables. The best method would be to cut all the vegetables into matchsticks and finely chop from there. All vegetables should be near-minced but still have texture. To a mixing bowl, combine the room temperature cream cheese with the rest of the ingredients, including the paprika and cayenne. This keeps in the fridge for up to a week and is delicious on bagels, pizza, crackers and vegetable trays.
Note: Jarred roasted red peppers will work in this recipe. However, they are easy to make at home, and also less expensive than jarred. To make homemade roasted peppers, halve the peppers and remove the stems and seeds. Toss with olive oil and salt and roast at 400 degrees for 35-45 minutes. Store in an airtight container with a splash of red wine vinegar and extra olive oil for as long as one week in the refrigerator.
Tofu Steak
If opting for the addition of tofu steak (which I highly recommend) start by opening the package and draining out the excess water. Transfer to a cutting board.
Cut the tofu on its end into 2-3 “steaks.” Thoroughly pat dry and let drain on paper or reusable kitchen towels.
To a pot, add ½ inch of high-heat oil, such as avocado oil. Heat the oil on medium-high. Shallow fry the tofu for three to five minutes per side. The result should be a crispy, crunchy exterior and soft interior.
When the tofu is done, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt and pepper.
Optional: Before assembling the sandwich, smear a little more veggie cream cheese on the tofu. This will help keep the sandwich together.
Sandwich fixings
Thinly slice the cucumber, jalapeno and red onion. These ingredients should be near paper-thin, so be sure to use a sharp knife made for slicing.
Slice the tomatoes into quarter-inch rounds. Halve the avocado, remove the pit and spoon out the flesh. Cut the avocado into thin slices.
Season to taste.
Assembly:
Slather both sides of the bread with the cream cheese. To the bottom slice, press multiple layers of the cucumbers into the cream cheese.
Then add the following elements, pressing gently as you go: roasted red pepper, jalapeno slices, tofu with cream cheese, tomato, avocado and red onion.
To the top slice, press the sprouts into the cream cheese, then add to the stack.
For easy cutting and eating, wrap the finished sandwich in parchment or waxed paper. Serve with salty chips to complete the meal.
Where to find:
Vegetables: Our local farmers markets are rife with beautiful, flavorful produce. Visit your local farmers market to see what you can add to this sandwich.
Sprouts: Sometimes sprouts can be found at farmers markets, but they can be purchased year-round at grocery stores.
Tofu: Tofu can be found refrigerated at the grocery store in either the Asian goods section or the vegetarian/vegan section.
Water chestnuts: These can be found in the Asian goods section or the canned vegetable section of the grocery store.
Tips for success:
The trick to a perfect sandwich is giving individual ingredients respect. This is especially true with a sandwich made with mostly vegetables. Each ingredient should be seasoned appropriately to ensure maximum flavor.
For example, avocados are fatty and mild-tasting. The easiest way to get an avocado to taste exceptional is to sprinkle it with a small amount of acid (such as lemon juice) and kosher salt. The tomatoes and cucumbers also should be lightly seasoned with salt and freshly cracked pepper.
If an onion is tasting astringent or bitter, it is still salvageable. Rinse the onion slices in ice-cold water, drain and dry thoroughly. Sprinkle with a small amount of vinegar and a pinch of sugar. This technique works for any recipe requiring raw onion.
The way to test if frying oil is hot enough is to stick the end of a wooden spatula into the oil. If the wood collects bubbles and starts to “fry,” the oil is ready to go. For safety and cleanup, it is best to fry in a tall pot such as cast iron or enamel.
“Mise en place” is a French term used by chefs which translates to “put in place” or “gather.” Essentially, it means everything needed for the meal should be at the ready before any cooking or assembly begins.
This is especially key when assembling sandwiches with multiple elements because it streamlines the process. Using a large plate to organize the prepared ingredients will be useful to the sandwich maker and make cleanup easier in the long run.
If you get anything from today’s recipe, I hope it’s this: If you are stressed, distracted, depressed or simply too busy, be sure to check in with yourself and your body and make sure it gets the nourishment it needs. In our busy society, we sometimes prioritize ourselves last. Making time in the kitchen is a great way to ground oneself and think intuitively about what one’s body needs, whether that be a snack or a larger meal.
All food is fuel, all food is valid and all food is nourishing to some degree. If you give this sandwich a try, I encourage modifying it to your tastes and needs. !
