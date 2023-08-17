Not Real News is a weekly fact check of widely circulated but inaccurate stories.
No, a Dominion Voting Systems-owned bank didn’t give Ron DeSantis $2 million
FALSE CLAIM: A bank owned by Dominion Voting Systems, Sequoia Capital, donated $2 million to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
THE FACTS: A venture capitalist with Sequoia, a firm that finances emerging companies, contributed $2 million to a political group that is supporting DeSantis’ presidential bid.
But Dominion does not own Sequoia Capital; it bought the assets of an unrelated company called Sequoia Voting Systems in 2010.
Social media users are twisting the facts to suggest that DeSantis is being financially supported by Dominion, a company that was at the center of false claims and conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election.
“Of course Ron DeSantis is now claiming the 2020 election was not stolen,” reads one popular tweet on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, referencing DeSantis’ recent comments about the last presidential race. “The dude took in a 2 million dollar donation from Sequoia Capital Bank, owned by DOMINION.”
In reality, a filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that Doug Leone, a venture capitalist at Sequoia Capital, contributed $2 million to Never Back Down — a super PAC supporting DeSantis. But Dominion doesn’t own Sequoia Capital, a firm that invested in companies such as Apple, Google and Airbnb.
“Dominion Voting Systems has no business connection to Sequoia Capital,” the company said in a statement to the AP. “Any claims about a business or financial relationship between Dominion Voting Systems and Sequoia Capital are completely false.”
A viral Facebook hoax is falsely claiming that a serial killer is on the loose in various U.S. cities
FALSE CLAIM: A mug shot circulating on social media shows a serial killer who is currently on the loose and is abducting women after hitting their cars with his truck.
THE FACTS: This is a viral hoax that has spread in Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Alabama and elsewhere in the U.S. The mug shot is of Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a man accused of killing three people over four days in the Houston area in 2018 — but he has been in a detention facility awaiting trial since then and remains behind bars, officials in Harris County, Texas, confirmed last week.
“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Putnam, my friend was almost taken by him,” reads a post that appeared in a Putnam, Ind.-area Facebook group, along with Rodriguez’s mug shot. “He drives a truck with led lights and hits Cars of women alone and once they pull over he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with led lights keep driving and call the cops. Please Stay safe.”
Tom Sutherlin, chief deputy at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, said he is not aware of any active investigations of a serial killer in the area or of someone who is a danger to the community. A reverse image search of the mug shot shows it matches one that appeared in news articles about Rodriguez’s arrest in July 2018.
John Donnelly, a spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s office, confirmed to the AP that Rodriguez is the man in the booking photo circulating online.
Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a public information officer at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said Rodriguez is being held in an area detention facility while awaiting trial. The Amarillo Police Department in Texas said in a Facebook post that the posts with Rodriguez’s mug shot spreading online are part of a scam that is meant to “cause panic and alarm.”
As the AP reported, Rodriguez is accused of killing three people in Houston over a period of four days in July 2018 — a 62-year-old woman found dead at her home, as well as 28-year-old and a 57-year-old who worked at two different mattress stores. He was arrested the same month, after he violated his parole prior to the fatal shootings. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 22, 2024, Donnelly said.
Video of Biden on MSNBC was altered to make it appear like he struggled to speak for a full minute
FALSE CLAIM: Video shows President Joe Biden struggling to speak for a whole minute as he stumbles over his words in an interview with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC.
THE FACTS: Footage of a 20-minute interview with Biden on the network in June has been edited down to only show moments where Biden briefly faltered in his speech.
Biden gave a rare televised interview to MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” in June, where he discussed topics including the Supreme Court and his reelection campaign. But more than a month later, social media users are sharing an altered clip from the appearance that makes it appear that the president spoke incoherently for more than a minute.
The clip, circulating on Instagram, shows Wallace introducing Biden, and the president then appears to fumble in his response, failing to complete his thoughts and a full sentence.
“I just find it. I don’t know how to express it,” Biden says, before various clips of him stuttering on words such as “I” and “and,” interspersed by footage of Wallace nodding.
However, the video is not an accurate depiction of the interview. The full interview, which can be seen on MSNBC’s YouTube channel, doesn’t show Biden struggling to speak for a minute straight. The video takes sections of the far longer interview where Biden — who has been fighting a stutter since childhood — trips over or repeats a word, and strings these moments into one short clip. MSNBC did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.