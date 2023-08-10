A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
No, Trump is not facing the death penalty on his latest federal charges, as some online claim
CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump is facing the death penalty on federal charges filed against him in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
THE FACTS: Trump’s possible sentence if convicted does not include the death penalty, the Justice Department and a legal expert confirmed.
One of the four charges — conspiracy against rights — can be eligible for the death penalty, but only if the violation results in death or other aggravating factors. As the indictment does not hold Trump responsible for any deaths, the former president is not facing capital punishment.
As Trump pleaded not guilty on all four charges in federal court last week, some on social media spread falsehoods about the maximum sentence he could receive if convicted.
“There is little doubt that a DC jury will convict Trump of the felonies Biden’s DOJ has leveled against him,” reads one tweet. “The only question is whether Trump will be sentenced to death. Trump can run from prison ONLY if he’s alive.”
But Trump is not facing the death penalty for any of the charges in his most recent indictment.
Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s office, told The Associated Press that claims otherwise are “not accurate” because “the indictment does not contain the special findings required.” Smith indicted the former president last week of trying to subvert the will of voters and obstruct the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory before Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent clash with law enforcement.
He faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent others from carrying out their constitutional rights. The fourth charge, known in the U.S. Code as conspiracy against rights, can be eligible for the death penalty or life in prison, but only if the violation results in death or other aggravating factors such as kidnapping or sexual abuse.
‘Barbie’ is a hit. But it didn’t make more money in a day than Ron DeSantis has ever raised
CLAIM: The “Barbie” movie raised more money in one day than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has his entire life.
THE FACTS: “Barbie” brought in about $48.2 million in North American theaters for its opening, plus another $22.3 million in early screenings the night before, according to data from Warner Bros.
DeSantis has raised more than that during his decade of political campaigns for Congress, Florida governor and now president. But social media posts are falsely claiming otherwise.
“Barbie raised more at box office in one day than Ron DeSantis fundraised his entire life,” reads the post.
During its opening weekend, “Barbie” saw a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. But in terms of a single day, the $48.2 million brought in opening day July 21 does not surpass DeSantis’ fundraising over the years, even if one includes pre-screenings from the night before, which would bring the haul to $70.5 million.
As he runs for president, DeSantis has so far raised about $20.5 million, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission data. That’s in addition to about $7.1 million that DeSantis raised for his congressional runs, according to OpenSecrets.org, a nonpartisan research group that tracks money in U.S. politics.
Obama’s bandaged fingers don’t suggest a role in his chef’s death. It’s golf tape for blisters
CLAIM: Bandages around former President Barack Obama’s hand are suspicious and suggest he was involved in the death of his personal chef last month.
THE FACTS: An Obama spokesperson said the Democrat was wearing golfer’s tape on his left hand, as photos have shown him doing many times over the years.
Golfing experts confirmed the former president is wearing the tape properly and that golfers routinely use it to avoid blisters and split calluses. Yet images of Obama golfing on Martha’s Vineyard have sparked a fresh round of misleading speculation around the drowning of Tafari Campbell in the waters by the former president’s summer home on the Massachusetts island.
The pictures, which were originally published by The Daily Mail on July 28, show Obama as he hit the links at the Vineyard Golf Club that day, clad in a polo shirt with white shorts, hat and sneakers. He also has a white glove on his right hand but his left one is gloveless, revealing bandages on two of his fingers.
“This is the very first picture taken of Barack Hussein Obama just days after his personal chef, Tafari Campbell, mysteriously died in 3 feet of water at Obama’s home in Martha’s Vineyard,” reads one Instagram post that shared the images. “Cuts on his hands. As if he got into a fight. VERY odd.”
But Obama, an avid golfer, has been photographed numerous times over the years wearing similar finger coverings while out on the fairway, particularly during his family’s summer getaways to Martha’s Vineyard. A search of the AP’s online archive turned up AP photos from August 2015, in which the president wrapped his left middle finger in two bandages as he golfed at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs. He returned to Farm Neck Golf Club later that month and was also photographed wearingfinger wraps, but this time they were not just on his middle finger but also on his ring finger.
No, prosecutors did not drop all charges against Sam Bankman-Fried
CLAIM: The Department of Justice has dropped all charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is accused of cheating investors and looting customer deposits on the cryptocurrency trading platform.
THE FACTS: Federal prosecutors said last week that they are no longer pursuing one campaign finance charge against Bankman-Fried, but confirmed he still faces a criminal trial in October on other charges.
He also faces charges that could result in a second trial next year. But some social media users are falsely claiming that the DOJ has given up on the case entirely, insinuating that it was because of his past political donations.
One post on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads in part: “DOJ drops all charges against SBF.”
The post, which had more than 7,000 likes, went on to point out that he was a prolific donor in the 2022 midterm elections.
However, Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, confirmed that Bankman-Fried remains criminally charged, as indicated on the public docket.
“The only count the Government will not pursue is count 8, the campaign finance charge,” Biase told the AP in an email. “The defendant faces trial on the remaining indictment and superseding indictment in October of this year and February of 2024.”
Federal prosecutors told the judge they were dropping the charge because the government in the Bahamas didn’t consider it to be part of Bankman-Fried’s extradition to the U.S. in December. They would not pursue it at the trial in keeping with U.S. treaty obligations to the Bahamas.
Bankman-Fried still faces seven charges in October from the original indictment filed last year, which include defrauding customers, and lenders. He also faces a second trial in 2024 on other charges filed in a superseding indictment earlier this year, including conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.