Uncensored

This piece by Katrina Majkut was censored by LCSC.

An exhibit censored earlier this year by Lewis-Clark State College is set to go on display this week at a gallery in Rochester, N.Y.

Several elements from “Unconditional Care: Listening to People’s Health Needs” were omitted in March when the exhibit, curated by New York City-based artist Katrina Majkut, was installed at LCSC’s Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston. Those pieces will be included at Rochester Contemporary Art Center when the exhibit opens there Friday, Majkut said.