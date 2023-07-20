Connor Stout, playing Bruce, holds his utensil high in victory after finishing a cake as kids, including Rowan Squires, left of Stout, playing Matilda, in the song “Bruce” as Jonson Brotnov, playing The Trunchbull to the right, stands by during a rehearsal for “Matilda” Monday at the Normal Hill Campus.
Connor Stout, playing Bruce, holds his utensil high in victory after finishing a cake as kids, including Rowan Squires, left of Stout, playing Matilda, in the song “Bruce” as Jonson Brotnov, playing The Trunchbull to the right, stands by during a rehearsal for “Matilda” Monday at the Normal Hill Campus.
August Frank/Tribune
Kids react as the sing the song “School Song” during a rehearsal for “Matilda” Monday at the Normal Hill Campus.
August Frank/Tribune
Brynley Comer, from left, Olivia Clemens, Jalen Brotnov, playing Mr. Wormwood, Jovie Cannon, and Anna Moore perform “Telly” during a rehearsal for “Matilda” Monday at the Normal Hill Campus.
A total of 105 children between the ages of 8 and 17 are bringing “Matilda the Musical Jr.” to the stage of Lewiston’s Normal Hill Campus over the next two weeks.
So many children are involved in the Lewiston Civic Theatre Acting Out Youth Company’s summer performance that there are two separate casts — the “Naughty” and the “Revolting.” Each cast will stage four performances apiece.
The play is based on the classic children’s book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl and adapted from a full-length musical.
The Acting Out Youth Company had 61 children take part in the production of “Newsies Jr.” last summer, and saw a “completely full camp at 105 students and a waiting list,” director Amy Baker Stout said in a news release.
“It is thrilling to see so many young people and their families hungry for theater in our community,” she added. “These kids are the future of our artistic community, and the future is bright.”
The “Naughty” cast will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and July 28, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and July 29. The “Revolting” cast is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and July 29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and July 30.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.