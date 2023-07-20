A total of 105 children between the ages of 8 and 17 are bringing “Matilda the Musical Jr.” to the stage of Lewiston’s Normal Hill Campus over the next two weeks.

So many children are involved in the Lewiston Civic Theatre Acting Out Youth Company’s summer performance that there are two separate casts — the “Naughty” and the “Revolting.” Each cast will stage four performances apiece.

