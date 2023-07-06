Four days might seem like an alarmingly short turnover in which to stage, rehearse and open a theater production, but one could say Charissa Bertels is uniquely suited to the task as she prepares to star in the one-woman show “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend” for Idaho Repertory Theatre this weekend.

The New York-based performer who earned her Master of Fine Arts remotely from the University of Idaho is playing herself in an autobiographical musical based on a period of her life in the early 2010s.