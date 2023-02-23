Opportunities for artists

The deadline is March 15 for emerging Pacific Northwest artists to submit work for a coming show at Moscow Contemporary.
Artists from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Alaska who completed their degree within the past 10 years, do not have gallery representation or are in the early stages of their career may submit work for the “Timescape(s)” group show by emailing MosCo@moscowcontemporary.org.
Selected artists will be notified by email at the beginning of May; work for the show is due by May 26.
The Timescape(s) show will run June 15 through Sept. 30. Moscow Contemporary won’t take a percentage of the sales if artists choose to sell their work at the show.
“For this exhibition, we encourage artists to reflect on time/temporality through different artistic forms, media, and perspectives,” according to the MosCo website. “We are interested in exploring the associations and couplings between time and bodies, places, environments, things, feelings — in short, the many different ‘timescapes’ woven into the fabric of everyday life.”
Work by Northwest artists related to agriculture and natural resources is being sought for a touring show coming this summer to Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History.
Artists from Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon, Alaska, British Columbia and Hawaii may submit artwork through March 5 for Oregon State University’s 40th anniversary Art about Agriculture juried show, set to be displayed June 23 through Sept. 17 at the Center for Arts & History in Lewiston.