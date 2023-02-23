Opportunities for artists

Clouded Tree, 2006, is a graphite drawing by Claudia Cave. 

 Courtesy Oregon State University

The deadline is March 15 for emerging Pacific Northwest artists to submit work for a coming show at Moscow Contemporary.

Artists from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Alaska who completed their degree within the past 10 years, do not have gallery representation or are in the early stages of their career may submit work for the “Timescape(s)” group show by emailing MosCo@moscowcontemporary.org.

