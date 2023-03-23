Aaron Decicio poses in front of a Blue Ribbon truck on which he’s drawn RoboCop, left, Steven Seagal, upper left, and Shazam, at Blue Ribbon last week in Lewiston. “I really like the dirt," he says, of his chosen medium. "The best part is there’s really no cleanup afterward"
August Frank/Inland 360
Aaron Decicio's dirt drawing of clone troopers is displayed on the back of a Blue Ribbon truck last month in Lewiston.
August Frank/Inland 360
Aaron Decicio's drawing of Rocky appears on the back of a Blue Ribbon truck last week in Lewiston.
August Frank/Inland 360
Aaron Decicio’s drawing of a Terminator is pictured on a Blue Ribbon truck last week in Lewiston.
His canvas is the back of delivery trucks, his medium is dirt and his “paintbrush” is a shop towel.
Aaron Decicio, 43, shares his impressive renditions of pop culture figures with the public via Blue Ribbon Linen Supply, where he’s worked as a shuttle driver for almost a year. Maybe you’ve seen one of the trucks on the road and wondered who created such works of art out of grime?
It started when a co-worker hit a couple of deer, Decicio said.
“My thought was, ‘OK, we need to put a big buck hunter on the back of his truck.’ He hasn’t hit a deer since.”
As of last week, his drawing of Rocky adorned the back of a truck, Michael Jordan was fading but still visible, and Steven Seagal and Shazam were featured on another.
Decicio has been drawing since junior high. He’s painted murals at places such as former Clarkston establishments Der Litten Haus and Bishop’s Bistro. He donated a large painting of Marvel villains and Avengers to his daughter’s school as an auction item.
“I’d like to do more murals,” Decicio said as he demonstrated his technique, quickly turning a dirt patch into RoboCop. As he looked at a cellphone image of the character, the rag in his right hand transformed into an art tool.
“I really like the dirt. The best part is there’s really no cleanup afterward,” he said. “It’s not like drawing with a pencil. You have to find the light spots.”
The reaction to his work has been positive. He gets thumbs-ups, folks stopping to take pictures and compliments on his weekly trips to Spokane and Walla Walla.
The likenesses, while instantly recognizable, aren’t always perfect.
“This Shazam unfortunately turned out looking a little bit like Bryan Kohberger,” Decicio said, shaking his head.
Kohberger’s face has been plastered all over the media since his arrest, and the image of the alleged murderer of four Moscow college does indeed stick in one’s mind once the resemblance is mentioned.
Most of Decicio’s drawings, though, are unmistakable.
“A guy was driving on Highway 95, and he posted a picture on Facebook,” he said. “He thought it was a sticker, but as he got closer, he realized it was Tom Cruise.”
Fellow shuttle driver Dan Dowell, of Lewiston, requested the stern-looking face of Seagal for the back of his vehicle. It scares off tailgaters, he joked.
“Usually I get here at 5 a.m., and see a new face staring at me, but this is the first time I’ve seen him doing it. It’s amazing how it comes together. You remind me of Bob Ross,” Dowell said, drawing laughter from the artist and loading dock workers.
“Winter can get kind of depressing, and it’s a lot better to see this than ‘Wash me’ on the back of my truck,” the driver said.
With spring’s arrival, the Blue Ribbon trucks are getting washed, and April showers could put a damper on the designs. Decicio said he’ll be on the hunt for a new canvas to keep his passion alive.
“People are handing out compliments, but they aren’t handing out any cash,” he said, finishing up the RoboCop drawing. “But that’s not why I’m doing this. I enjoy sharing my art. I wouldn’t mind doing some commissioned pieces.”
When asked if he yearns to be a full-time artist, Decicio said it’s difficult to keep bread on the table in that role, unless you live in New York City.
“I think if I did do it for a living, I might get tired of it and start hating it, and I don’t want that to happen,” he said.”I definitely don’t hate it yet.”
Decicio, who grew up in Lewiston, and his wife, Gabby, recently bought a house in Clarkston. They have a 12-year-old daughter, Lily, who is following in her father’s footsteps.
“My daughter draws, and she does little doodles and sketches of characters she designs,” he said. “She wanted me to start doing more art, so I made it my New Year’s resolution.”
As for comparisons to famous artists, Decicio admitted he’s a rare breed.
“I think I’m one of the only truck driver artists who draws on the back of the same truck I drive.”