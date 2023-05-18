The Maniac Music Festival, set for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., unites area artists for a day of jamming and fundraising, all part of Orofino High School student Linda Craig’s senior project.
Craig chose Sources of Strength, a nonprofit organization that supports mental health advocacy and suicide and drug abuse prevention, as the recipient of the day’s proceeds. A color run set for 8 a.m. the same day also benefits Sources of Strength.
Admission to the music festival, named for the Orofino High School mascot, is free, but donations will be accepted. Area businesses donated items for a raffle, and the Rotary Club of Orofino will sell concessions.
Terry Nelsen, a 1997 Orofino High School graduate, helped organize the event with Craig and fellow musicians who hope to revitalize the scene in his hometown.
“When I was a kid, music was really strong in this area,” Nelsen said. “I was a part of a jazz band in Orofino, which doesn’t exist anymore.”
The hope, he said, is another student will step up to keep the festival going next year.
More than half a dozen musicians are scheduled to perform Saturday, with others expected to take the stage between sets.
Among those on the docket are Fernando Rado, with an eclectic repertoire that includes country and original material; Quinn Davidson, playing alternative/rock instrumental guitar; and Brian Craig, with classic and new country.
With temperatures predicted to rise to the low 90s, the stage will be set up near the ballfield, under the trees, Nelsen said.
“We’re going to try to stay in the shade as much as possible.”
