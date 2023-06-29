Library of Congress Women’s, Gender, & LGBTQ+ Studies librarian Meg Metcalf incorporates video footage and photographs in her brief essay “The History of Pride: How Activists Fought to Create LGBTQ+ Pride,” available on the Library of Congress website at bit.ly/PrideHistoryLOC.
Facts from Metcalf’s piece include:
The first Pride marches happened in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on June 28, 1970, one year after the Stonewall Uprising. The Stonewall Uprising, during which LGBTQ+ protesters clashed with police at the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in New York, is considered a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ activism.
Metcalf writes that Pride traditions were adapted from the Reminder Day Pickets held annually from 1965-69 on July 4 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, organized by the Eastern Regional Conference of Homophile Organizations, or E.R.C.H.O.
The first event, dubbed the Christopher Street Liberation Day for the street where the Stonewall Inn is located, “was a resounding success, the thousands of attendees surpassing organizers expectations,” according to Metcalf.
She highlights this quote from E.R.C.H.O. member Foster Gunnison Jr., reflecting on the positive outcome of the New York Christopher Street Liberation Day 1970:
“And each of these 5,000 homosexuals had a new feeling of pride and self-confidence, for that was one of the main purposes of the event — to commemorate, to demonstrate, but also to raise the consciences of participating homosexuals — to develop courage, and feelings of dignity and self-worth.”
