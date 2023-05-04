Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
From left: Ruby Fulton, Liam Marchant and Dylan Champagne are shown in front of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre marquee on Monday in Moscow. All three composed the music for different films being featured at the Silent Film Festival that begins tonight and continues for the next three Thursdays.
Ruby Fulton practices for the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre's Silent Film Festival performance on Monday in Moscow.
August Frank/Inland 360
Musicians practice for the Kenworthy’s Silent Film Festival, opening tonight.
Ruby Fulton’s hands dance across her keyboard as she practices Monday for the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre's Silent Film Festival performance in Moscow.
August Frank/Inland 360
Counter-clockwise from left: Kate Skinner, Eneida Larti and Ruby Fulton practice Monday for their Kenworthy Theatre Silent Film Festival performance in Moscow.
August Frank/Inland 360
From left: Ruby Fulton, Kate Skinner and Eneida Larti look over notes during a practice Monday for the Silent Film Festival happening at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow.
August Frank/Inland 360
Ruby Fulton stands outside the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre on Monday in Moscow. Fulton composed the music for the film “Blood of a Poet” for the silent film festival.
August Frank/Inland 360
From left: Ruby Fulton, Liam Marchant and Dylan Champagne are shown in front of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre marquee on Monday in Moscow. All three composed the music for different films being featured at the Silent Film Festival that begins tonight and continues for the next three Thursdays.
A new series at Moscow’s Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre infuses an old art form with new vigor while celebrating the origins of the 1920s-era theater.
The Silent Film Festival pairs live music by a local composer with a classic movie at 7 p.m. each Thursday in May, beginning tonight.
“As soon as something gathers dust and becomes a classic, it no longer has that ‘bite,’ ” Kenworthy Executive Director Colin Mannex said. “The compositions themselves have been commissioned to help us to reevaluate these films as living works of art.”
Enter University of Idaho composition and music theory instructor Ruby Fulton, whose score for Jean Cocteau’s surreal fantasy 1930 fantasy “The Blood of a Poet” debuts next Thursday.
“She was instrumental in getting me connected with the other musicians who made contributions,” Mannex said.
Fulton, who lives in Baltimore and teaches mostly remotely, has worked with UI’s Lionel Hampton School of Music for seven years, and the other three composers in the festival — Dylan Champagne, Liam Marchant and Spencer Cuppage — came through the program while she was there.
“It’s just cool for me as a teacher to see these composers out here doing great work,” she said. “I can’t wait to hear what they’ve made for this. It’s a nice full circle, and thanks to Colin inviting us.”
Fulton chose the film she scored from a short list Mannex provided, immediately keying on Cocteau’s “dreamlike and strange” work.
“(It’s) all about the creative process, which was interesting to me as a creative person,” she said.
The electronic score for three keyboards is “groove-based,” she explained: “There’s a lot of groove and pulse, and (it’s) also kind of grainy. And it’s also strange.”
She achieved that strangeness by “mashing together” standard chords and playing beats at different speeds to create the experience of a dream, outside of reality — “more imaginary,” she said.
“I also experimented with what I think are kind of luscious harmonies,” she said. “Strange and luscious.”
The festival serves as a goodbye for Fulton, who will move on to freelancing at the end of the semester.
“It will be sad that she’s moving onto the next chapter,” Mannex said. “But we’re all excited for her to have this culminating experience here, beyond the school of music, to celebrate her contributions in the community.”
