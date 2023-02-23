Rescue on the rise

An independent film opening Friday at Village Center Cinemas in Lewiston stars a rescue dog, and people who buy tickets will help support adoptable animals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter will receive 5% of net receipts from the show’s Lewiston run, set for at least two weeks, according to a news release from the Los Angeles-based public relations firm promoting the film.

Tags

Recommended for you