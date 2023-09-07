> Events roundup
It’s a wild week of entertainment options, starting with the Lewiston Roundup tonight through Saturday. A plethora of other activities is in the calendar on Page 15 and at inland360.com.
The 89th Lewiston Roundup continues tonight through Saturday, with performances at 6:59 p.m. at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road.
Gates open at 4:59, per the event’s traditional minute-before-the-hour schedule.
Tickets, at lewistonroundup.com, range from $5 for tonight’s family night to $30 for box seats. Parking is $5.
At Friday’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, the Lewiston Roundup Association donates $1 for every person who wears pink to breast cancer support organizations, including Lewiston’s Gina Quesenberry Foundation.
The Lewiston Roundup Parade starts at 9:59 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in Lewiston with the theme “Ropes, Rosin and Rodeo for 89 Years.”
Juliaetta’s 22nd annual Blackberry Festival and Car Show, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park off State Highway 3, includes classic cars and motorcycles, a cornhole tournament, live music, vendors and a dachshund race.
The event, organized by the Juliaetta Community Improvement Association, is a fundraiser for the Juliaetta Community Center.
Car show participants can set up any time from noon, Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $25 per car.
Breakfast by the Kendrick FFA starts at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and a barbecue by the Juliaetta Volunteer Fire Department is at 11, with additional food vendors available throughout the day. Dog race registration begins at 10 a.m.; races are at 10:30. The cornhole tournament starts at noon.
More information is at facebook.com/carshowblackberryfestivaljuliaetta.
The last Lewiston Food Truck Night of the season is set for 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
The monthly summer event includes a variety of food, confection and beverage options. Entry is free.
Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Multicultural Discovery celebration starts next week and continues through the month with free activities on the Lewiston campus.
A Discover Culture table event from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn near the fountain and gazebo in the center of campus is organized by the International Programs Office and international clubs. International students and other campus members will give presentations and share information about different countries.
The annual Food & Culture Night at the Williams Conference Center is set for 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. International students and others prepare dishes for the dinner where attendees can sample food from around the world. Music, performances and other cultural activities follow. The event regularly attracts about 300 people, according to an LCSC news release.
The final event, a keynote address and performance by Opera Idaho’s Cecilia Violetta Lopez, is from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Silverthorne Theatre. Lopez is a soprano and artistic adviser for Opera Idaho, which funds and produces performances throughout Idaho.
A native of Rupert, Idaho, she has been named by Opera News magazine as one of opera’s 25 rising stars and is on the artist roster of the Metropolitan Opera in New York.
Those interested in more information or contributing to the Food & Culture Night can contact humanities professor Ian Tippets at irtippets@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2297.