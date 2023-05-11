Roll out carpet for Idaho royalty

Monarch butterflies land on branches in 2021 at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif. 

 Nic Coury/AP file

If everything in nature goes to plan, it won’t be long before hundreds of thousands of monarch butterflies make their yearly journey north, passing over this region.

Of course, that depends on everything in nature going to plan. And as Washington State University entomologist David James put it, “There’s always something that climate change is throwing at them.”