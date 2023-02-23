Spotlight on women’s health

Events begin Wednesday for Lewis-Clark State College’s celebration of Women’s History Month, exploring the theme “Balancing Wellness: Perspectives on Women’s Health in History.”
“Ideas about women’s health have changed throughout history,” history professor Amy Canfield said in an email. “The focus will be on examining these changes and what they reveal about women, their place and value in society, and their own perceptions of themselves.”
The slate of events includes a series of noon presentations in Room 115 of Sacajawea Hall, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, culminating with a talk by Idaho-based filmmaker Karen Day:
Wednesday: “Women’s Health Transformations Through the Decades,” by sport sciences professors Heather Van Mullem and Jessica Savage.
March 6: “CDC’s HEAR HER Campaign: Empowering Women for Maternal Health,” by nursing professor Heidi Greene.
March 7: “Self-Care and Mindful Self-Compassion,” by psychology professor Leanne Parker.
March 8: “Women’s Health: It’s Your Future Too,” keynote talk by Day, also a writer, photographer and television producer.
Day’s film “Voices from the Field” will be screened at 6 p.m. March 8 at the college’s Center for Arts & History, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.
Other events include:
A discussion and screening of the documentary “Sisters Rising,” about Native American women reclaiming personal and tribal sovereignty, is set for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Center for Arts & History.
A panel of Nez Perce women adoptees will discuss “Nimiipuu Ha’ayat: Herstory of the Indian Adoption Era (1958-67)” from 1:30-2:45 p.m. March 16 at the Williams Conference Center, 801 Fourth St., Lewiston, in collaboration with Native American Awareness Week. Agnes Weaskus, Linda Dufford, Trae BlackEagle and Velda Penney will share their stories during the panel, led by Myra Campbell.
Issues central to women’s health, including chronic illnesses, disability, pregnancy, gun deaths and sexual assault are addressed in “Unconditional Care,” an exhibit that runs through April 23 at the Center for Arts & History. The exhibition “explores today’s most pressing health issues and shares the stories and concerns of those most directly impacted by them,” according to information from the center.
The college’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference, set for March 3 at the Williams Conference Center, is sold out.