Spotlight on women’s health

Karen Day

Events begin Wednesday for Lewis-Clark State College’s celebration of Women’s History Month, exploring the theme “Balancing Wellness: Perspectives on Women’s Health in History.”

“Ideas about women’s health have changed throughout history,” history professor Amy Canfield said in an email. “The focus will be on examining these changes and what they reveal about women, their place and value in society, and their own perceptions of themselves.”

