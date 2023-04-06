Spotlight on youth

Winners of the Washington Idaho Symphony’s Young Artist Competition will take center stage later this month during performances on the Palouse and in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The Young Artist Concert is set for 7:30 p.m. April 15 at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman, and 3 p.m. April 16 at Clarkston High School, 401 Chest-nut St., Clarkston.