Winners of the Washington Idaho Symphony’s Young Artist Competition will take center stage later this month during performances on the Palouse and in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The Young Artist Concert is set for 7:30 p.m. April 15 at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman, and 3 p.m. April 16 at Clarkston High School, 401 Chest-nut St., Clarkston.
Steven Randall, the contest’s high school division winner, has been playing the French horn since sixth grade and was selected as the principal horn of the Washington State University symphony orchestra during the first semester of this school year, according to a Washington Idaho Symphony news release.
Collegiate division winner Anthony Kandilaroff is a teaching assistant and graduate student at WSU pursuing his master’s degree in flute performance.
Collegiate runner-up Jordan George, a tubist from Oak Harbor, Wash., is a first-year master’s student at WSU.
The concert will feature “Festival Overture on the American National Air,” by Dudley Buck; “Huapango,” by Jose Pablo Moncayo; and “Dance of Estancia,” by Alberto Ginastera.
Tickets, at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets or at the door, are free for children 11 and younger and for Lewis-Clark State College, University of Idaho and Washington State University students; $10 for children 12 and older; and $25 for adults.