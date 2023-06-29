Independence Day celebrations are planned throughout the region as we head into a holiday week, but there are plenty of other events in the coming days as well:
The Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s series of summer camp performances continues Friday with “Wonderful World of Disney.”
The free musical showcase, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman, is the culmination of a weeklong class for performers 8 and older.
Other performances include “Hollywood Premiere” on July 14 and “Broadway Show Revue” on July 21.
The Radials N’ Rivers Fly-In returns to Lewiston on Saturday with nearly 40 planes, including three P-38 Lockheeds, twin piston-engine fighter aircraft used during World War II.
Organizer Gary Peters said in a news release the fly-in is shaping up to be one of the largest warbird gatherings on the West Coast.
Gates are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Aircraft, 540 O’Connor Road, but attendees are encouraged to park in a lot south of the airport off Southport Avenue and take the event shuttle. An event ticket is required to use the shuttle.
Tickets are $10 in advance at hangar180.ticketspice.com/radials-n-rivers or at Banner Bank in Lewiston and Clarkston, Rogers auto dealerships, Les Schwab in Lewiston and Clarkston, or Hot Shots Café on Bryden Avenue in Lewiston. The cost is $12 at the gate. Admission for veterans and children younger than 12 is free.
Saturday marks the start of Find Waldo on the Palouse, resuming what had become a tradition from 2012-19.
Coordinated by BookPeople of Moscow, the free monthlong event invites participants to seek the iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed spectacles at 20 businesses throughout the community.
Stamp cards with a list of participating businesses can be picked up at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 South Main, Moscow. Participants can get their card stamped or signed for every Waldo they find, and those who get their cards marked at 15 or more businesses can bring them back to BookPeople of Moscow for prizes. Those who get their cards completely filled out can turn them in by July 31 to be entered in the grand prize drawing for Waldo books and other Waldo merchandise.
The list of participating businesses and information about the event’s Aug. 1 wrap-up party are at bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
A bevy of Fourth of July events are planned, with more listed in the calendar at inland360.com and on Page 12. Among them are:
Johnson Fourth of July parade: Lineup for the longstanding, eclectic parade in this unincorporated Whitman County town is at 9 a.m. with start time at 10. Participation is open to all who choose to dress up, bring a float or cobble together an impromptu marching band.
Grangeville Border Days: This annual celebration, from Saturday to Tuesday, includes rodeos followed by concerts at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and parades at 2 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday. The full list of events — and there are many — is at facebook.com/GrangevilleBorderDays.
Lewis Clark Community Band concert: The ensemble’s always lively, free Fourth of July performance is set for 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston.
Community Spirit Fireworks: This annual show over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can be viewed starting at 10 p.m. from points in either town, but there will be no pre-show, and Adams Field in Clarkston will be closed.
According to a news release from organizer American Insurance, rising costs and supply chain issues forced the elimination of pre-fireworks entertainment on the ground, but community donations kept the aerial show alive.
Viewers can tune in to radio stations 106.9, 93.1, 105.1, 95.5 or 96.5 FM for accompanying music.
