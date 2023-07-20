THE STREAM: A documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend plus new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Among other offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are Laura McGann’s documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which plunges into the world of free diving, and Starz has given the workplace comedy “Minx” a new home and a berth for season two.