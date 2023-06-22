Summer officially started this week with the solstice on Wednesday, but your chance to observe that moment in the seasonal calendar hasn’t passed. An ecstatic dance event set for Friday is among the solstice-celebrating and otherwise summery activities planned for the coming days. Many more are in the calendar at inland360.com.
Organizers of the Our Ecstatic Solstice dance set for 7-9 p.m. Friday at the North Idaho Athletic Club, 408 S. Main St., Moscow, describe the event as a chance to practice self-care with “a deep dive into dance.” With no talking on the dance floor, ecstatic dance allows participants to relax into the music and find their vibe without worrying about picking up on social cues. Electronic music will be followed by a sound bath and meditation. The event is presented by Moscow-based Engender; a $5-$15 donation is recommended.
Car and motorcycle lovers can check out vintage rides at the Cruzin’ to Clarkston Car Show and Mac McClain Memorial Motorcycle Show, both in downtown Clarkston.
The car show starts Friday with a social from 5-9 p.m. at Beachview Park and continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Sixth Street, with registration from 8-10:30 a.m. and awards at 1 p.m. The cost to enter is $20 or 10 cans of food for the Asotin County Food Bank.
The motorcycle show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Vernon Park, at Sixth and Chestnut streets. The free event is open to antique and classic motorcycles 25 years and older, with awards presented for antique (50+ years), classic (25-50 years) and people’s choice. Sign-in is from 8-10 a.m.
The Capes-N-Crowns Fun Run, 9 a.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, benefits Homes of Hope, supporting children, youths and families affected by the foster care system.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero or royalty for the 5K run and kids’ dash.
Preregistration online at bit.ly/CapesNCrowns is $10 for children, $15 for adults; day-of-race registration, from 8-8:45 a.m. at the park, is $5 more.
The Cordelia Summer Concert Series celebrates Swedish Midsummer from 2-4 p.m. Sunday with local band Frogtown playing old-time music at Cordelia Church, a historic church in the wheat fields of Genesee, 1501 Danielson Road. Swedish treats follow the free concert.
Heavy-metal fans and those interested in understanding more about the genre can check out Giant Palouse Earthworm’s presentation of “A Wandering Path: The Story of Gilead Media” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
The documentary, directed by Michael Dimmitt, follows the Gilead Media record label’s co-production of the music festival Migration Fest with 20 Buck Spin and delves into the label’s history.
Spokane goth rock band Cruel Velvet and Pullman’s Skerries, playing progressive music, will perform after the screening. Tickets, $10, are at kenworthypac.square.site.
