Summer officially started this week with the solstice on Wednesday, but your chance to observe that moment in the seasonal calendar hasn’t passed. An ecstatic dance event set for Friday is among the solstice-celebrating and otherwise summery activities planned for the coming days. Many more are in the calendar at inland360.com.

  • Organizers of the Our Ecstatic Solstice dance set for 7-9 p.m. Friday at the North Idaho Athletic Club, 408 S. Main St., Moscow, describe the event as a chance to practice self-care with “a deep dive into dance.” With no talking on the dance floor, ecstatic dance allows participants to relax into the music and find their vibe without worrying about picking up on social cues. Electronic music will be followed by a sound bath and meditation. The event is presented by Moscow-based Engender; a $5-$15 donation is recommended.
  • Car and motorcycle lovers can check out vintage rides at the Cruzin’ to Clarkston Car Show and Mac McClain Memorial Motorcycle Show, both in downtown Clarkston.