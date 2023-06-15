Summer arrives Wednesday, and the coming week is suitably packed with celebrations and activities. Fancy a picnic in the park? Check out PFLAG’ Clarkston’s Pizza & Pride event. A cold beer? The street fair at Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk finale has you covered. More a fan of the indoors? Catch APOD Productions’ “Lionel Bart’s Oliver!” at Moscow’s Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.

Months of 3rd Thursday Artwalk events culminate from 4-8 p.m. today with the 2022-23 season finale in downtown Moscow, including live music, a Kidwalk, and displays and performances at a whopping 27 host locations.