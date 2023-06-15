Summer arrives Wednesday, and the coming week is suitably packed with celebrations and activities. Fancy a picnic in the park? Check out PFLAG’ Clarkston’s Pizza & Pride event. A cold beer? The street fair at Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk finale has you covered. More a fan of the indoors? Catch APOD Productions’ “Lionel Bart’s Oliver!” at Moscow’s Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
Months of 3rd Thursday Artwalk events culminate from 4-8 p.m. today with the 2022-23 season finale in downtown Moscow, including live music, a Kidwalk, and displays and performances at a whopping 27 host locations.
DJ Def Jim, Corn Mash and the Matt Mitchell Music Company perform starting at 4 p.m. in Friendship Square, at Fourth and Main streets, and the Kidwalk will be set up on Main between Fifth and Sixth streets with family-friendly vendors and interactive demonstrations.
There’s also a street fair with half a dozen food and nonalcoholic beverage vendors, five beer and/or wine vendors and more than 20 artist/demonstrator booths.
The event flyer can be downloaded at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk, and printed copies are at host locations and the city of Moscow information tent at Friendship Square.
A City Council-approved, temporary suspension of open container laws for the street fair, on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets, means attendees 21 and older (with ID) can get an event cup and wristband that allows them to walk within the event footprint with a cup of beer or wine.
Attendees who get six signatures or stamps on their Artwalk Passport, included in the event flyer, can turn those in by 7:45 p.m. at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, 411 S. Main St., to enter a prize drawing.
APOD Productions’ performances of “Lionel Bart’s Oliver!” continue tonight through Saturday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow, 508 S. Main St.
The show, directed by Todd Payne, is at 7 p.m. each evening with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.
Based on Charles Dickens’ novel, the musical “takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England,” according to an APOD news release.
Young, orphaned Oliver Twist “navigates London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family, and — most importantly — for love” in the play, which debuted in London in 1960 and on Broadway in 1963, earning Bart a Tony award for best original score.
Rodeo culture will be on display this weekend with the White Bird Rodeo in White Bird and Challenge of Champions professional bull riding at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.
White Bird’s 34th annual Idaho Cowboy Association-sanctioned rodeo runs from 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at U.S. Highway 95 and Rodeo Drive at the Twin Bridges. Entry is $5-$10.
The bull-riding event at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, also includes the wool riding qualifier (that’s kids riding sheep) for this year’s Lewiston Roundup. Gates open at 4:59 p.m.; bull riding starts at 6:59. Tickets, $10-$50, are at bit.ly/LewistonBullriding.
Crystals, astrology, spiritual readings, essential oils, reiki, hypnosis, animal readings, tarot and jewelry are among the offerings at Saturday’s Holistic Fair at Valley Spiritual Center in the Clarkston Heights, 2707 27th St.
Admission cost for the event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is $5.
Music, speakers, children’s activities, food trucks and vendors are planned for Moscow’s Juneteenth celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Monday in Friendship Square.
Washington State University assistant history professor Marlene Gaynair and Eastern Washington University African studies professor Scott Finnie will speak at the event that honors the day enslaved African-Americans learned they had been emancipated.
Among the Pride celebrations scheduled for June (and beyond) is PFLAG Clarkston’s Pizza & Pride in the Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Beachview Park, Chestnut and Second streets in Clarkston.
The free, all-ages event includes yard games, giveaways — and, of course, pizza.
Others, including Lapwai’s June 28 Pride event and parade, are in the calendar.
Don’t see your organization’s event in the calendar? Go to inland360.com to add an event or email details to arts@inland360.com. The deadline for items to appear in Thursday’s print edition is noon Monday.