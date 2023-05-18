Summer movie season is underway, with Indy, Barbie, ‘Fast X’ zooming to theaters

This combination of photos shows promotional art for films, top row from left, "Barbie," "Blue Beetle," "Book Club: The Next Chapter," "Every Body," "The Flash," second row from left, "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "The Little Mermaid," "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I," "Oppenheimer," bottom row from left, "Past Lives," "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," "Talk To Me," "White Men Can't Jump," and "You Hurt My Feelings." (Warner Bros., Warner Bros., Focus Features, Focus Features, Warner Bros., Marvel Studios, LucasFilms, Disney, Paramount, Universal, A24, Universal, A24, 20th Century Studios and A24 via AP)

 AP Uncredited

The stakes are always high in the summer movie season.

But even in a schedule that has heavyweights like Indiana Jones, Ariel, Ethan Hunt and Dominic Toretto vying for box office supremacy, the biggest, funniest showdown is happening on July 21. On that fateful Friday, cinephiles will be faced with a difficult choice: Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” or Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”?