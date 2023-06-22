Let this summer yoga break inspire you to feel grounded so you can grow strong and feel energized whenever you need it: morning, afternoon or evening.
This time of year can be extra busy with travel and social events, and the longer days of sunlight (meaning less sleep) can make it difficult to wake up in the morning or cause dips in energy in the afternoons.
Use this quick yoga practice to get your body moving and your breath flowing any time you need it. No need to wear spandex or use a yoga mat; just take off your shoes and find a wall or chair for support.
Based on the time you have available, you can extend this short practice to 20 minutes, or you can breeze through it in five. Either way, you’ll feel rejuvenated and think more clearly as you get back to work or play.
Sun Goddess Pose (Utkataka Konasana) creates a physical and mental shift from wherever you were before. Your hips and core will appreciate changing it up and activating strength, while your breath fully expands into your open heart.
1.) Step into a wide-leg stance with toes and knees pointed out on the diagonal.
2.) Bend your knees slightly and feel your core, legs and feet rooting into the earth. Let your tailbone drop straight down without arching or tucking.
3.) From this strong and steady foundation, hug your shoulder blades onto your back and open your arms to embrace the sky.
4.) Take three to five deep breaths before taking a break.
5.) Return to the pose for two to three more rounds. It may feel like a welcome challenge to deepen your knee bend each time, or not.
Option: You can do this sitting on the edge of a secure chair or bench for support.
Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I) is a beautiful reminder that your strong roots allow you to find incredible freedom and growth. This pose can be done at the wall for a bigger range of motion, or in the center of the room for a balance challenge. You might also notice tension release in your hips and low back after this pose.
1.) Stand close to a wall with hands at rib height and step back with one leg, placing all four corners of your feet on the ground, toes out at a 45-degree angle.
2.) Start by pushing both hands into the wall so you can feel the power of your core supporting you.
3.) From your center of strength, bring one hand off the wall and twist around your spine, looking over your shoulder. Come back to face the wall and revolve to the second side. You can hold the twist for a few breaths, or move quickly side to side, and notice which one feels best in this moment.
4.) Switch sides by returning to the wall, or stepping back through L-Pose (which you learned in March’s yoga break, bit.ly/MarchYoga360) so you can transition slowly to the second side. Repeat the steps above.
Eagle Tree Pose (Garudasana-Vrksasana) combines two of my favorite poses and invites you to step into your power while embracing all you have to share with the world. Finish your practice today by rooting into the tools you have to support yourself, so you can create more energy to grow, heal and help others. This pose can be done near the wall for support, or in the center of the room.
1.) Standing on both feet, bend your knees slightly into a small chair pose while pressing your right hand into the wall at your side.
2.) From the strength at your center, lift your left foot off the ground and cross it over the right as you hug your thigh to thigh and calf to calf.
3.) Bend your standing leg and find a challenge that feels good to you.
4.) 5Root into the earth with your feet and lengthen your spine as you breathe fully, reaching your free hand skyward like the branches of a tree. If you feel steady enough to lift your hand off the wall, try it.
5.) Take five to seven breaths, remembering you are supported and free to give, before transitioning out of the first side and turning around to do the second side.
6.) Before taking a seat for meditation, notice what else you might be needing and give yourself a moment to take any other movements or poses that may feel helpful for your body or mind.
Meditation is an opportunity for calm and stillness, and depending on what you have time for, you can be still for five breaths or 15 minutes. Start by finding a comfortable chair, where you can sit tall, or lie on a couch or the floor.
1.) Place your hand on your heart, feeling your lungs filling and emptying, and consciously connect to your energy.
2.) Remember that your thoughts and actions determine your energy, and that when you support yourself it creates a foundation for your growth and freedom.
3.) Focus on an affirmation or mantra. Try, “I prioritize my growth, health and happiness,” or, “I don’t have to earn my well-being and joy; it is my birthright.”
4.) If you plan to stay in meditation longer, you may want to reduce distractions by using headphones to listen to gentle music, nature sounds or even a guided meditation. When you are done, take a moment to thank yourself for taking a break and honoring your needs before you jump back into the demands of your day. Notice that after moving your body and giving your brain a break, you feel lighter and have better focus. !
Petterson lives in Moscow with her husband and their two children. After a decade of teaching high school social studies, she left public education to become a yoga instructor, certified sleep coach and mindful parenting educator. You can learn more about her weekly Saturday Yoga classes outdoors at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow at kristinepetterson.com/services/yoga.