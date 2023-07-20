The Joshua J. Superstar Supershow will bring its mixture of comedy, circus stunts and audience participation to Schmuck City Park in Colfax at 10 a.m. today.
Superstar has performed all over the world, including at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, on the “Today” show and on Disney Cruise Lines. His show is for all ages.
He is also scheduled to perform at the Rosalia Community Center at 1 p.m. today.
The free show is sponsored by the Innovia Foundation and organized by Whitman County Rural Libraries.
Charlie & The Changelings will perform tonight at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow, with all proceeds going to the Palouse Land Trust.
The event will start with local musician Jeanne McHale playing atop the Kenworth marquee at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks and raffle items will be available for purchase.
Charlie & The Changelings are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. The Boise-based band is led by singer-songwriter Charlie Sutton, and also includes Dave Manion on lap steel guitar, Jason Breek on drums and Sam Alkire on standup bass.
Tickets are $20 apiece and can be purchased at bit.ly/44MuOZZ. After purchase, tickets can be picked up at BookPeople in Moscow.
The Waiting, a Tom Petty tribute band, is set to perform at 7 p.m. Friday near White Bird as part of the Driftwood Stage Summer Concert Series.
The venue is at River View Cabins, located on the banks of the Salmon River about 5 miles south of White Bird.
Tickets are $35 in advance and available at bit.ly/3DgLeOq. Tickets the day of the show cost $45. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The Waiting’s “specialty is celebrating the music of Tom Petty, including songs from the Heartbreakers repertoire, Petty’s solo work and songs from the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys,” according to a news release. The band has been performing since 2013. Its lineup includes Kyle Brenner (rhythm guitarist), Ethan Decker (drummer), Ryan Garnsey (keyboardist), Chris Gillette (lead vocals), Doc Wiley (bass) and Rick Winking (lead guitar).
The Driftwood Stage Summer Concert Series will continue with performances by Kaleb Austin on Aug. 19 and Folk Hogan on Sept. 2. !
