Take It Down tool helps remove explicit images

A young man checks his phone on a sunny winter day by the Tagus river at Lisbon's Comercio square, in Portugal.

 Armando Franca/Associated Press

“Once you send that photo, you can’t take it back,” goes the warning to teenagers, often ignoring the reality that many teens send explicit images of themselves under duress, or without understanding the consequences.

A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and take down explicit images and videos of themselves from the internet.