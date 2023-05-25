The Avista NAIA World Series brings talented teams from all over the country to Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field for a week of baseball any fan can appreciate, starting Friday. But what if you don’t care so much about the old ball game? There’s plenty about this event to appeal to fans and nonfans alike. Here’s what we’ll be enjoying at the ballpark (in addition to watching a few innings):
Food. You know the drill: peanuts, Cracker Jack. But there’s more, so much more. Day 1 of the tournament means scoping out the vendor options. Ice cream? Pizza? Tacos? What will the concessions superstar be this year?
Foul ball retrieval. You’re going to look a bit out of place chasing down foul balls if you’re an adult, but it’s a time-honored tradition for kids at the park to track down baseballs that get fouled out of play.
Pick a team. Sure, the biggest contingent will be cheering on the hometown Warriors, but learning about another school and getting to know its fans can lead to lasting memories and friendships. How to choose? Favorite mascot is a solid bet.
Swag. If your event attendance philosophy is it didn’t happen unless there’s a T-shirt, you’re in luck. Your Avista NAIA World Series shirt, hat or water bottle will be a great conversation starter when you’re traveling this summer.
