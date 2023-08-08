Today is Tuesday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2023. There are 145 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
Also on this date:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.
In 1861, biologist William Bateson, founder of the science of genetics, was born in Whitby, Yorkshire, England.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure raising the number of U.S. representatives from 391 to 433, effective with the next Congress, with a proviso to add two more when New Mexico and Arizona became states.
In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. ... The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
Fun fact
The majority of orangutans are left-handed.
Riddle me this
To throw it, you’ll need a hand. It never goes far though it might not land. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Aggrandize:” verb; (uh-GRAN-dyze). Definition: To enhance something’s power, wealth, position, or reputation; to increase or enlarge or to praise highly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nita Talbot is 93. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 86. Actor Connie Stevens is 85. Actor Keith Carradine is 74. Movie director Martin Brest is 72. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 71. Actor Donny Most is 70. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 66. TV personality Deborah Norville is 65. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 62. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 50. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 49. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 48. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 47. Actor Tawny Cypress is 47. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 46. Actor Countess Vaughn is 45. Actor Michael Urie is 43. A Actor Ken Baumann is 34. New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 34. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 25.
Riddle answer: A punch.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
