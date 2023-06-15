The Stream: The return of Chris Hemsworth’s gun-for-hire anti-hero in Netflix’s “Extraction 2” as well as albums from John Mellencamp and Killer Mike are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Among other offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are two series returning for their second seasons: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and the new “The Wonder Years.”