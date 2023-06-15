Although Lewiston State Normal was authorized by the Idaho Legislature in January 1893, the financial collapse of the American economy that year postponed the construction of buildings on the 10 acres donated by the city of Lewiston from what was called Plaza Park. When George Knepper, the college’s first president, arrived in November 1895, the administration building (now Reid Centennial Hall) was no more than a foundation and wouldn’t be completed until June 1896. Knepper would not wait.
On Jan. 6, 1896, Knepper and two other faculty members gathered 46 students on the second floor of the Grostein & Binnard opera house and divided the groups into four classrooms separated by canvas drapes. Girls could enroll at age 15, boys at 16.
From that initial student body, 17 would complete their studies to receive the first diplomas from Lewiston State Normal on June 16, 1898 — 125 years ago.
These are their stories.
Lillian Clemans
Clemans’ mother died in Colorado en route to southern Idaho, where her father left her and her siblings to scout out a suitable homestead, which in 1884 would turn out to be Asotin County. By 1892 and now 17, she was awarded a provisional teaching certificate. She attended Cheney State Normal in 1893-94 and continued teaching in Pomeroy and in rural schools in Asotin County before entering Lewiston State.
Her father William, for whom the Clemans Addition and Clemans Road are named, died as a result of injuries sustained while crossing the Grand Ronde River in February 1899.
Beginning in 1904, Lillian served terms as Asotin County superintendent of school and, in November of that year, married Henry Merchant, who founded Merchant’s Funeral Home in Asotin in 1900. She was a cofounder of the Asotin County Library in 1925 and was a longtime member of the Asotin School Board.
Ella M. Crawford
Born and raised in Dayton, Ore., Crawford entered Lewiston State with an advantage. Her aunt and uncle, Eugene and Ella Rowley, had a room waiting for her in their spacious home on Idaho Street. No dormitories existed until the end of 1899. She remained in town during the summer of 1897 to organize projects for the senior class.
Graduation took her back to Oregon, where she worked at Harrison School in Portland before moving to Newberg to teach first grade in 1900 and then to Shattuck in 1905. She relocated to the Seattle School District in 1909. During this period, her father, Frederick Augustus Crawford, served in the Oregon House. After a brief stay in Vernonia, Ore., she returned to Seattle for the remainder of her career. Her last visit to Lewiston came in 1915.
By 1930, she had retired and moved to Oakland, Calif., to live with her sister. She died in March 1961 in Ventura, Calif., at age 86.
Emma Louise Gregory
Originally from Nebraska, where she was a student at the Conservatory of Music in Lincoln, Gregory entered the Normal in 1897 and became the first editor-in-chief of the student publication, The Normal Quarterly. An accomplished violinist, she regularly performed at major social and civic events.
Among the many suitors who frequented the home of her sister, Julia Eaves, with whom Gregory lived, was local pharmacist Chris Osmers, who cofounded Lewiston’s Owl Drug Store in May 1895. Osmers courted Emma for 18 months before she agreed to marry him, which she did in April 1899.
Osmers opened the Idanha Drug Company in 1916 and served as Lewiston’s mayor from 1917-21, when he and Emma moved to New York City. He worked in the import trade, and in 1926 the couple moved to Tacoma, where he founded the Tacoma Drug Company (later the Northwestern Drug Company).
Widowed in 1944, she died in December 1960 at age 85.
Gertrude Louise Griffiths
Originally from Victoria, British Columbia, Griffiths graduated from Port Townsend, Wash., High School in 1895. After taking her degree from Lewiston State Normal, she returned to teach first grade in Port Townsend, whose newspaper reported she was “well and popularly known here” and that college president Knepper had “highly endorsed” her application.
In 1900, Griffiths met Dr. Milton Foster, a physician with the United States Public Health Service who had been assigned to the local quarantine station. They married in April 1901 and began moving to his various postings. In February 1906, she suffered an attack of appendicitis in Puerto Rico and died, leaving her husband and two small sons.
Dr. Foster rose to oversee the hospital at Ellis Island in New York, lead the Public Health Service and write several books on infectious diseases. Her son, Houston Griffiths Foster, took his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and became a noted psychiatrist.
Jennie May Harrington
An 1894 graduate of Lewiston High School, Harrington obtained a primary teaching certificate and began working at Hatwai School. Among the first 46 members of Lewiston State’s student body in January 1896, her father Jason’s sawmill supplied the materials to finish the interior of what is now Reid Centennial Hall.
In February 1897, she accepted a position to teach in Mountain Home. The Lewiston Tribune commented that “the young lady is highly qualified to fill the position, and her friends are confident that she will be a success as an educator.” She was the class valedictorian and was elected Nez Perce County superintendent of school in November 1898, serving two terms.
In 1901, Harrington married Clarence Robnett, a bookkeeper at the Lewiston National Bank. He would be convicted of embezzling of bank funds. After turning “state’s evidence” in a case against the bank’s illegal timberland purchases, he was spared prison by a presidential pardon in November 1911.
She died in Spokane in May 1943.
Inez Christina Herbert
California-born in October 1878, Herbert was one of the youngest members of the class of 1898, entering the Normal at age 18. Two days after graduation and a month after her brother shipped out for the Spanish-American War, she married Carl Allen Davis, an attorney and later state senator and district court judge. Davis studied at the University of Idaho and was admitted to the Idaho Bar in April 1900, running unsuccessfully for county prosecutor that November.
Daughter Irene was born in August 1899. Son Frank Herbert died at 19 months in 1902. Inez and Frank would adopt a son and daughter in the 1920s.
After years of his Idaho practice, they moved to Washington, D.C., where he was a legal counsel for the United States Department of the Interior. After leaving D.C., the couple resided in Arizona before settling in Oakland, Calif., where she died in August 1961 at age 82.
Berna Sadie Johnson
Born in Illinois in 1874, Johnson started classes at the Normal in September 1896. She married Dr. William Sherman Noblitt in August 1898 in Honolulu. Dr. Noblitt had been a physician serving the Nez Perce Reservation since early 1894.
In August 1899, Noblitt was charged with practicing medicine without a license. The case dragged on until the end of 1900, when the territorial health board was ordered to allow him to resume his practice as a urologist.
In October 1904, after attending the Democratic National Convention in St. Louis, he contracted typhoid upon his return and died, leaving his wife with their 6-year-old son, William. She buried her husband’s cremains in the garden adjacent to their residence.
She married a Norwegian sailing master in October 1912. The family moved to the mainland by 1920 and settled in the Los Angeles area. She was widowed a second time in October 1935 and died in October 1966 in Alhambra, Calif.
Laura May Knepper
The daughter of the college president, George Knepper, she was elected the first alumni association president in 1899 and took a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Idaho in 1903. In July 1905, she entered the New York School for Deaconesses, an institution operated by the Episcopal Church to prepare women for missionary and educational work.
Consecrated in 1907, she began service as an assistant at the House of Mercy in Washington, D.C., where “she was very much beloved by the girls and exerts an excellent influence over others.” In the following years, she worked at parochial schools in Idaho, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Hawaii, where she and her sister Margaret served the St. Mary’s Home for Japanese Children in Honolulu.
Knepper retired in 1949 after a two-year assignment in New Orleans and eventually returned to Idaho, dying in a Twin Falls nursing home in March 1973 at age 93, the youngest and the last surviving member of the class.
Bernice M. McCoy
McCoy came to Lewiston from Bellevue, Idaho, entering the Normal in September 1896. After graduation, she joined the faculty of the Vineland School District. When fire destroyed the public school in the summer of 1900, she managed 60 students in the old Advent Christian Church. In 1902, she stood for election as Nez Perce County superintendent of schools and would serve three terms, completing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Idaho.
In 1910, she returned to the Normal as a teacher and was dean of women during the administrations of George Black and Oliver Elliott. In 1914, she was elected Idaho state superintendent of schools. After national war service with the YWCA, McCoy returned to the University of Idaho to be a professor in the College of Education, the head of the placement services and a member of the Academic Council up until the time of her death at age 66 in October 1944.
Laura Patton
An alumna of Caldwell High School, Patton graduated from the College of Idaho and received her teaching certificate in 1894. She accepted a position teaching second grade in Shoshone in September 1896 and enrolled at Lewiston State Normal in September 1897. After graduation, she became a school principal in American Falls, Idaho, and ran unsuccessfully to be the county superintendent of schools in 1900.
After a couple of years at Lone Tree School in Nampa, she built a home in Caldwell, Idaho, in 1904 and became a principal in Middleton. In 1909, Patton joined the staff at Lincoln School in Caldwell as a third grade teacher, followed by several years as the domestic science instructor at Caldwell High School, a period during which she carried on a none-to-secret relationship with the town’s married mayor and school board member.
In the mid-1920s, Patton moved to Long Beach, Calif., where she died in October 1955 at age 83.
Bertha Belle Reeder
Reeder came to Idaho in 1889 and graduated from Moscow High School in 1894. She studied briefly at the Normal in 1896 before teaching science in Moscow. She reentered the Normal in September 1897 to complete her degree and return to Moscow. In 1900, she relocated to Bonners Ferry and then to Sandpoint. She was described as “a teacher of exceptional ability, and a more conscientious teacher never entered a school room.”
In Sandpoint, she met local married undertaker Hascall Hunt. In April 1906 they appeared in print as traveling companions. He abruptly sold his business in May and moved to Twin Falls, where he would be elected county coroner. Reeder followed, attending the Academy of Idaho (Idaho State University) in 1906-07. By 1910 she was back in Latah County, and Hascall had obtained a divorce. They married in Pocatello in July 1913.
After his death in 1934, Bertha settled in Moscow, dying there in January 1943 at age 69.
Lilliean ‘lillie’ Rogers
Rogers arrived in Lewiston from Spokane to begin her studies at Lewiston State in October 1897. As with several other classmates, her teaching career was already in progress. She had been a teacher at the Spring Hill School in Sonoma County, Calif. The Tribune stated that she was an “experienced teacher and has attended normal schools both east and west,” including McMeans Normal in Santa Rosa. By 1890, she was teaching at East Trent School No. 63 near Spokane.
After receiving her Lewiston State diploma and working a term at a rural school on the Grand Ronde, Rogers moved back to Spokane to teach at the city’s Edison, Webster and Franklin schools. Suffering from a heart condition for three years, she died in March 1914 at age 46. One of her pallbearers was Spokane’s superintendent, who stated that he had “lost one of his most efficient and conscientious teachers.”
Florence May Steavenson
Born in Epsom, England, in September 1874, she was homeschooled as a girl by her mother, Eleanor, in Caldwell, Idaho. Florence had been educated abroad for several years, her father being in the British foreign service. In June 1894, she graduated from the College of Idaho, where she won the prize for “solving original geometrical problems.” Steavenson was an established private school teacher in the city before she headed to Lewiston State in September 1897. She was elected president of the Excelsior Literary Society. She and one of her instructors, Mary Flournoy Galloway, boarded a steamboat to catch the railhead downriver in order to travel south together in December of that year.
After graduating, Steavenson took a position in Rathdrum, Idaho, where she taught the primary grades. She married local rancher Frederick Melder in December 1899. After leaving teaching, she would serve as the assistant postmaster and librarian of Fir Grove, Idaho, a hamlet north of Rathdrum, until moving to Seattle, where she died of liver cancer in May 1940.
Hannah M. Spackman
The eldest of the 1898 class, Spackman was born in December 1839 in Clearfield County, Pa., and was teaching in its schools by 1863 with her younger sister Hester. By the 1880s, the sisters had moved to Fullerton, Neb., to join their brother Edmond. Hannah Spackman worked in the public school system as a primary teacher. The sisters would be charter members of the city’s First Presbyterian Church in August 1882.
They came to Lewiston from Boise and served as the college librarians during the 1896-97 term. As Hester Spackman was teaching in South Dakota until the summer of 1895, the pair were new arrivals to Idaho.
In August 1899, the school board in Emmett, Idaho, announced that Hannah Spackman had been hired to teach. In 1910, at the age of 70, she was teaching in Boise. After retirement, she moved to Alpha, Idaho, dying there in March 1931 at age 91.
Hester Moore Spackman
Like her sister, Hester Spackman was a matron among the young women of 1898, having taught for more than 30 years before arriving in Lewiston. In 1890, she left Fullerton, Neb., for South Dakota, where she taught in Elk Point and attended classes at Callalan College in Des Moines, Iowa.
In 1899 she commissioned Idaho’s capitol architect John Tourtelotte to design a still-standing Queen Anne home for her on West State Street.
Described by the Idaho Statesman as “intensely practical,” she was elected as the superintendent of the Ada County schools in November 1900. Her opponents appealed the results to the Idaho Supreme Court, which ruled that residents of the Soldier’s Home in Boise weren’t entitled to cast ballots. Spackman lost by 31 votes.
She later would teach at Hawthorne School in Boise, moving to Meridian in 1909. Her last position was in the Featherville District (1915-16). She died in May 1928 at age 84.
Ida May Wagner
Born in 1870 in Iowa, Wagner was the class salutatorian. Her first teaching position was in Marshall, Wash., near Spokane. In 1901, she accepted a fifth grade assignment in Pullman but married Henry Alfred Glaze in Spokane in October 1901. The couple had met in 1898 in Lewiston when they were members of a “secret society” of local young women and men.
She left teaching to give birth to two sons, while he worked as a contractor in Two Rivers, Wash., in Walla Walla County.
The couple were active in real estate in Pullman, but when his investments began to fail by 1916, she obtained an injunction against the Bank of Pullman to prohibit it from selling her properties to make good on his debts.
The couple moved to Kitsap, Wash., with their teenage sons by 1920, and he went to work as a draftsman at the Tacoma naval yard.
She died in December 1949 in Olympia.
Eula Christina Ward
Ward dropped out of Lewiston High School in January 1896 to enroll with the first group of students to attend classes for the Normal. During her time at the college, she was vice-president of the senior class.
After graduation, she accepted a teaching position in Leland, Idaho, near Kendrick. Unsuccessfully campaigning against classmate Jennie Harrington to be Nez Perce County’s superintendent of schools in 1900, she returned to Lewiston to teach at the old Whitman School, which once stood at Tenth and Idaho streets.
She married Frank Wellman, a longtime ticket agent at the Lewiston depot for the Northern Pacific, Union Pacific and Pullman Sleeping Car companies, in June 1903 at her parents’ home on Idaho Street. She maintained an active interest in the college her whole life and attended the first graduation of Lewis-Clark Normal in 1957.
Widowed in 1961, she died in a Lewiston rest home in October 1965 at age 91.
Acknowledgements: The photographs used in this article were provided by Cheryl Calhoun, Lewis-Clark State College, Nez Perce County Historical Society and the University of Idaho.