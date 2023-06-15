Although Lewiston State Normal was authorized by the Idaho Legislature in January 1893, the financial collapse of the American economy that year postponed the construction of buildings on the 10 acres donated by the city of Lewiston from what was called Plaza Park. When George Knepper, the college’s first president, arrived in November 1895, the administration building (now Reid Centennial Hall) was no more than a foundation and wouldn’t be completed until June 1896. Knepper would not wait.

On Jan. 6, 1896, Knepper and two other faculty members gathered 46 students on the second floor of the Grostein & Binnard opera house and divided the groups into four classrooms separated by canvas drapes. Girls could enroll at age 15, boys at 16.