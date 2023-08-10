“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET”
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of child-friendly animated shorts. Concessions available for purchase. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“DREAMIN’ WILD” (PG)
The true story of singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family when an album he and his brother recorded as teens is rediscovered after 30 years of obscurity and suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece. Stars Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschael and Walton Goggins. — LEW, PUL
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. With Leah Lewis, Marmoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW
“HAUNTED MANSION” (PG-13)
A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly-bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield. — LEW
“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON” (PG)
A young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed (2010). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2” (PG)
When Hiccup and Toothless discover an ice-cave home to hundreds of wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, the friends find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace (2014). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“INGLORIOUS BASTERDS” (R)
Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this 2009 war film starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz and Michael Fassbender. — LEW, PUL
“KUNG FU PANDA 3” (PG)
Continuing his “legendary adventures of awesomeness,” Po must face two different threats: one supernatural and the other a little closer to home (2016). With Jack Black, Bryan Cranston and Dustin Hoffman. Part of Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Today, free. — KEN
“THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER” (R)
A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo. Stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi and Liam Cunningham. — LEW
“MEG 2: THE TRENCH” (PG-13)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN A review can be found on Page 6.
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — LEW, PUL
“NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: BEST OF ENEMIES” (NOT RATED)
David Harewood and Zachary Quinto play feuding political rivals in James Graham’s multiple award winning new drama. In 1968 America, all eyes are on the televised debates between cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal. Filmed live in London’s West End. 4 p.m. Sunday, $10. — KEN
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“POINT BREAK” (R)
An F.B.I. agent goes undercover to catch a gang of surfers who may be bank robbers (1991). Stars Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves and Gary Busey. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally gos Action series. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $7. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL
“TALK TO ME” (R)
When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen and Otis Dhanji. — LEW, PUL
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. With Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. — LEW, MOS, PUL