“A HAUNTING IN VENICE” (PG-13)

In post-WWII Venice, Hercule Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Stars Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. — LEW, MOS, PUL

