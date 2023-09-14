“A HAUNTING IN VENICE” (PG-13)
In post-WWII Venice, Hercule Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Stars Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“AMERICAN OCELOT AND TIGERS OF THE SNOW” (NOT RATED)
Visit South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats, the ocelot, and learn of efforts to protect the remaining population. Venture into the forests of coastal Siberia to track down the biggest cat on Earth, the Siberian Tiger, and join a team of scientists working to save it. Presented by University of Idaho Wildlife Department and Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute. Part of a tribute to Maurice Hornocker, former leader of UI’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit. 6:30 p.m. Friday, free. — KEN
“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLUE BEETLE” (PG-13)
An alien scarab chooses teenager Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. Stars Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezine and Becky G. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“BOTTOMS” (R)
Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to meet girls, hoping to lose their virginity before graduation. Stars Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri and Ruby Cruz. — PUL
“CAMP HIDEOUT” (PG)
After a troubled teen steals an important item from two big city goons, he hides in a church summer camp and finds he must protect his new found friends at all cost when the goons track him down. Stars Corbin Bleu, Ethan Drew and Amanda Leighton. — LEW
“THE EQUALIZER 3” (R)
Robert McCall finds himself at home in southern Italy but discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall realizes he must become his friends’ protector and take on the mafia. Stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Eugenio Mastrandrea. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“GRAN TURISMO” (PG-13)
Based on the true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver and an idealistic motorsport executive — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. — LEW
“THE HANDMAIDEN” (NOT RATED)
A woman is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but secretly she is involved in a plot to defraud her (2016). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Bong vs Park series. Stars Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN
“THE HILL” (PG)
The true-life story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball. Stars Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter and Scott Glenn. — LEW
“THE INVENTOR” (PG)
Inventing flying contraptions, war machines and studying cadavers, Leonardo da Vinci tackles the meaning of life itself with the help of French princess Marguerite de Nevarre. With Matt Berry, Daisy Ridley and Marion Cotillard. — LEW
“LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING” (PG-13)
A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron (2001). Stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom. — LEW, PUL
“MOTHER” (R)
A mother desperately searches for the killer who framed her son for a girl’s horrific murder (2009). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Bong vs Park series. Stars Hye-ja Kim, Won Bin and Jim Goo. 7 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3” (PG-13)
After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends. Stars Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Louis Mandylor. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE NUN II” (R)
In 1956 France, a priest is murdered and an evil is spreading. The sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun. Stars Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Storm Reid. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — FOX, LEW
“THE PLAYER” (R)
A Hollywood studio executive is being sent death threats by a writer whose script he rejected, but which one? From 1992. With a discussion afterward about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Stars Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi and Fred Ward. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — REX
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. With Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. — LEW