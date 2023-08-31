“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — FOX, KEN, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX, SUN
“BLUE BEETLE” (PG-13)
An alien scarab chooses teenager Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. Stars Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezine and Becky G. — LEW, PUL A review is on Page 6.
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
Follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. With Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE EQUALIZER 3” (R)
Robert McCall finds himself at home in southern Italy but discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he must do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. Stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Eugenio Mastrandrea. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE GOONIES” (PG)
From 1985, a group of young misfits discovers an ancient map and sets out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Jeff Cohen. — LEW, PUL
“GRAN TURISMO” (PG-13)
Based on the true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver and an idealistic motorsport executive — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE HILL” (PG)
The true-life story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball. Stars Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter and Scott Glenn. — LEW
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“MEG 2: THE TRENCH” (PG-13)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. — LEW, PUL
“MEMORIES OF MURDER” (NOT RATED)
In a small Korean province in 1986, two detectives struggle with the case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered by an unknown culprit (2003). Stars Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung and Roe-ha-Kim. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — LEW
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“RETRIBUTION” (R)
A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school: His car will explode if they stop and get out. Stars Liam Neeson, Noma Demezweni and Matthew Modine. — LEW
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — KEN, LEW, MOS
“STRAYS” (R)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner in this live action/computer animated feature for adults. With Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher. — LEW, PUL
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. With Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. — LEW
“TO WONG FOO, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING! JULIE NEWMAR” (PG-13)
Three drag queens travel cross-country until their car breaks down, leaving them stranded in a small town (1995). Stars Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo. Presented by Moscow Human Rights Commission in celebration of Moscow Inclusive Community Month. 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN