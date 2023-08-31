Dogs go hunting for laughs in ‘Strays’

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Maggie, voiced by Isla Fisher, Reggie, voiced by Will Ferrell, Bug, voiced by Jamie Foxx and Hunter, voiced by Randall Park, in a scene from "Strays." 

 Universal Pictures via AP

“BARBIE” (PG-13)

Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — FOX, KEN, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX, SUN