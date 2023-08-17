Note: It’s been a minute — or more — but we’re back with a modified Mixology Report, introducing The Drinky Box, the newest entry in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley bar scene. Owners Gary Burleson and Skate Pierce (you know him from Hogan’s Pub) shared a few summertime favorites, explained (as best they could) the Voltron mural overlooking the intimate cocktail bar’s interior and generally made us want to try every drink.
Gary Burleson and Skate Pierce knew their little cocktail bar, situated in a newly constructed building on Fifth Street in Clarkston, was off to a good start when they flicked on the neon sign in the window to test it and people immediately showed up at the door.
That was last month, just before The Drinky Box officially opened, and traffic has been steady since.
If curiosity brings people to the establishment, the array of carefully crafted cocktails likely will keep them there — and bring them back.
Pierce, who owns Hogan’s Pub in Clarkston with his wife, Meghan, described the menu as West Coast, featuring fresh ingredients and bright flavors and colors.
He and Burleson worked on the concept for the bar over the past couple of years as they sought a location. Though both described themselves as busy with families and full-time jobs outside The Drinky Box, their energy for the new endeavor felt boundless during a recent visit.
Burleson, originally from Asheville, N.C., brings 18 years of bartending experience to the enterprise, and both he and Pierce are fastidious about creating drinks that are memorable — and, crucially, consistent.
The staff of about a dozen follows a system ensuring just that.
“The way the back bar is set up is very intentional,” Burleson said. “It’s very organic but also highly organized as far as technique goes. Flavors are all profiled to fit each other.”
“And very precise,” Pierce added (the two often finish each other’s sentences).
The resulting drinks, sporting lighthearted names like Unicorn Hunter and Karen with a “C,” would satisfy a connoisseur, but there’s nothing stodgy about them.
The atmosphere, like the drink names, skews fun, not formal. Servers were hired based not necessarily on experience, but on “a sunny disposition,” and taught how to work the room.
The bar, which seats about 50 (an outside space accommodates another 40-plus), includes the handiwork of a variety of artists and artisans, including a jungle mural by Lewis-Clark State College graduate Autumn Cole; bar, tables and booths built by Clarkston resident Cody Ashby; and the signature neon sign, designed by Burleson’s niece (she goes by Kiwi Byrd), who recently graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
And then there’s Voltron, the giant robot from the 1980s television series, towering over the room.
Burleson’s friend Gus Cutty, a professional mural artist, traveled from Asheville to paint the oversized character, freehand with spray paint cans, over a three-day period.
There are no TVs, by design: The Drinky Box is meant to be a “talking bar,” Burleson and Pierce said. That’s where Voltron comes in, as the ultimate conversation piece.
“The longer you look at it, the more details you see to pick apart, and then the big question: Why?” Burleson said.