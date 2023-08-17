Note: It’s been a minute — or more — but we’re back with a modified Mixology Report, introducing The Drinky Box, the newest entry in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley bar scene. Owners Gary Burleson and Skate Pierce (you know him from Hogan’s Pub) shared a few summertime favorites, explained (as best they could) the Voltron mural overlooking the intimate cocktail bar’s interior and generally made us want to try every drink.

Gary Burleson and Skate Pierce knew their little cocktail bar, situated in a newly constructed building on Fifth Street in Clarkston, was off to a good start when they flicked on the neon sign in the window to test it and people immediately showed up at the door.