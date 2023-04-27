The Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization’s Valley Bluegrass Stage this weekend will be a reunion of sorts for longtime area band Wanigan, playing together for the first time since before the pandemic.

The concert, from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Silverthorne Theatre on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston, features three Northwest bands, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based Wanigan.