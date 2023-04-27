The Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization’s Valley Bluegrass Stage this weekend will be a reunion of sorts for longtime area band Wanigan, playing together for the first time since before the pandemic.
The concert, from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Silverthorne Theatre on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston, features three Northwest bands, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based Wanigan.
“We’re just really counting our blessings that we’re back on stage,” band member Jason Hackwith said.
He returned to the valley after living elsewhere around the Northwest, during which time the group performed, absent Hackwith, as Wanigan Express.
With health challenges behind them — his father, bass player Denis Hackwith, had abdominal surgery and members struggled with COVID-19 — Wanigan is ready to make music together again.
Known for its four- and five-part harmonies and performing pieces that draw from its members’ roots in the area, the current iteration of Wanigan is made up of Hackwith, fiddle and vocals; Denis Hackwith, upright bass and vocals; Warren Akin, guitar and lead vocals; Tim Gundy, mandolin and vocals; and Adam Leavitt, banjo, mandolin and vocals. More information is at wanigan.net.
Also performing will be Spokane-based Heartbreak Pass, which has been playing Northwest festivals for 12 years. It comprises Bonnie Bliss, bass and vocals; Stan Hall, guitar and vocals; and Randy Engle, mandolin, guitar and vocals. The band describes itself as “comfortable doing things just a little outside of the box.”
The Brad Keeler Trio, also from Spokane, is Jim Pittman, stand-up bass and vocals; Philip Brown, fiddle; and Keeler, guitar and vocals. Their performance will include bluegrass standards, some Western swing and a little of Keeler’s original music, according to Barbara Nedrow of the Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for seniors 60 and older and free for children 15 and younger with a paying adult. They can be purchased at lewisclarkbluegrass.com or at the door.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.