The biggest complaint The Swap organizer Will Thompson has heard about his event, celebrating its fifth year Saturday, is how crowded it gets.
As problems go, it’s a good one to have, and he has a suggestion for casual pop culture fans and “people just there for fun”: Don’t be afraid to wait until the initial frenzy dies down.
Hard-core collectors typically make up the first wave of customers when the doors open, but there are always plenty of great finds remaining as the afternoon wears on, Thompson said.
This year the event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at Riverport Brewing Company, 150 Ninth St. in Clarkston, and includes more than a dozen regional vendors selling and trading comic books, vinyl records, Pokemon and other collectible cards, Funko Pops and vintage music posters. Admission is $5; children 5 and younger get in free.
Thompson, a Lewiston resident who lectures about pop culture under the name Professor VHS and writes Inland 360’s monthly Cult Corner column, said his hope with The Swap is to see people “find something they’re excited to take home and add to their collections.”
While he doesn’t rule out the possible extraordinary find, he said prices tend to be “accessible,” and he encourages vendors to bring items with a range of prices to the family-friendly event.
“It’s a very friendly, welcoming environment,” Thompson said.
And usually a little quieter as the afternoon wears on.