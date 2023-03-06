A New York-based artist participating in a Lewiston exhibit focused on women's health is asking for her full work to be displayed after she said it was censored because of Idaho's No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
According to a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union and National Coalition Against Censorship, elements of Lydia Nobles' "As I Sit Waiting" series were omitted from the "Unconditional Care" exhibition at Lewis-Clark State College's Center for Arts & History because of the law that "prohibits the use of public funds for abortion, including speech that would 'promote abortion' or 'counsel in favor of abortion.' "
An LCSC spokesperson shared a statement confirming some art was omitted from the exhibition.
"After obtaining legal advice, per Idaho Code Section 18-8705, some of the proposed exhibits could not be included in the exhibition," Communications Director Logan Fowler said via email.
Nobles' work includes discussion of a range of women's health topics, including abortion, according to the letter from the ACLU.
"Composed of interviews with four individuals, the works constitute the subjects’ personal testimonies, opinions, and experiences with reproductive healthcare, including abortion care," according to the letter.
The letter citing Nobles' complaint was sent Friday to LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton and Center for Arts & History Director Emily Johnsen. It asks for Nobles' work to be added to the exhibit and was signed by Elizabeth Larison, director of the National Coalition Against Censorship's Arts & Culture Advocacy Program; Scarlet Kim, senior staff attorney, Speech, Privacy and Technology Project at the ACLU; and Leo Morales, executive director, ACLU Idaho.
Johnsen, contacted Monday, said she had been advised not to comment on the matter.
The exhibit opened Friday and is set to remain on display through April 23.