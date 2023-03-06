A New York-based artist participating in a Lewiston exhibit focused on women's health is asking for her full work to be displayed after she said it was censored because of Idaho's No Public Funds for Abortion Act.

According to a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union and National Coalition Against Censorship, elements of Lydia Nobles' "As I Sit Waiting" series were omitted from the "Unconditional Care" exhibition at Lewis-Clark State College's Center for Arts & History because of the law that "prohibits the use of public funds for abortion, including speech that would 'promote abortion' or 'counsel in favor of abortion.' "