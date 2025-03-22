A different sort of farm aid

When Roni Ryan, a farmer from Poulsbo, Wash., first started seeing her therapist, she was recently divorced and struggling to manage a 5-acre farm with dozens of animals. Ryan said she was often left to handle the daily challenges of managing the farm on her own.

“It’s very isolating, because you’re just busy all day long,” she said. “Maybe you get to interact with your other farm friends on the phone. But socialization is at a premium.”

Conny Kirchhoff is the associate director at the Washington State University Psychology Clinic and Ryan’s therapist. She said many farmers face unique stressors with few opportunities to take time off.

“You can’t just say, ‘I’m, I’m not doing this.’ Going on vacations is really difficult,” Kirchhoff said. “There are just a lot of circumstances that are different for farmers.”

Kirchhoff’s expertise in issues affecting farmers’ mental health and her work with Ryan aren’t coincidental. The two first started sessions together as part of the grant-funded Farm Stress Counseling Voucher program.

The counseling voucher program offers farmers and farm workers six free online sessions with a trained psychologist, Kirchhoff said, with the option to continue at a sliding fee scale.

It is one in a series of initiatives led by the WSU Skagit County Extension, in partnership with the Washington state Department of Health, aimed at providing mental health support to farmers.

Others include resilience workshops, awareness campaigns and connecting farmers to support networks — such as the 988 suicide and crisis prevention lifeline.

According to the American Farm Bureau, farmer suicide rates are between two and five times higher than the national average.

Money is usually farmers’ main stress

Some of the biggest stressors farmers face are financial, Kirchhoff said.

Last year, Ryan said she had expected to make $180,000 in profits. Instead, she made about $56,000.

“I mean, how many years have I gotten away with pallet gates, not having the resources that you need to buy, like, T-posts,” she said. “Maybe you don’t have a building for your sheep, and they’re living in your greenhouse that should be growing food.”

Glade Brosi, a first-generation grower in the Upper Wenatchee Valley, said unpredictable market pricing is a major frustration. Brosi added that farmers also have to deal with unpredictable weather and labor shortages. Some are trying to maintain a multigenerational business.

In Brosi’s industry, in 2024, fresh pear exports dropped to some of the lowest levels in decades because of cold weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We put the work in, we put the money in — it’s very expensive — but at the end of the day, we have no control over the market,” Brosi said. “Competing with international producers who face fewer labor and environmental regulations adds another layer of difficulty.”

Recent shifts in labor trends and wage policies have challenged small farmers like Brosi, who can struggle to pay farm workers. Labor shortages have led to a competitive environment for farmers looking to hire.

Washington state’s adverse effect wage rate — or the minimum hourly wage for H-2A workers — rose from $14.12 in 2018 to $19.82 in 2024. H-2A workers are temporary foreign agricultural laborers working in the U.S.

Brosi said larger farms can more easily fill labor shortages by hiring crews of H-2A workers. However, the program is often too costly for smaller growers. Farmers also are required to cover expenses such as food and housing.

Farmers who get injured or sick may also face stress from not having enough help to take time off, Kirchhoff said.