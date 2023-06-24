The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association supports a proposed act of the U.S. Congress that is geared toward expanding marketing opportunities for smaller meat processors.
The Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transactions, or DIRECT Act, was introduced by Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Peter Welch, D-Vt. It would allow state-inspected meat processors to sell beef across state lines in limited quantities through e-commerce, allowing meat processors to sell directly to consumers, according to a news release from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
These methods of marketing increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, consumers have recognized the convenience of buying local beef online, according to the Beef Association’s news release.
The DIRECT Act also protects food safety by creating a paper trail for tracing and containing potential food safety issues.
“American consumers are buying beef in new ways, whether it is directly from local farms and ranches or online through e-commerce,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President-Elect Mark Eisele, a Wyoming cattle producer. “The DIRECT Act allows smaller processors to sell beef in different and innovative ways, supporting cattle producers while also ensuring the safety of our product. NCBA is proud to support the DIRECT Act, and we thank Sens. Marshall and Welch for their efforts to strengthen the cattle and beef industry.”
Currently, meat and poultry can’t be sold across state lines unless it’s processed at a facility that has been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The DIRECT Act would amend the retail exemption to allow processors, butchers or other retailers to sell normal retail quantities to online consumers across state lines. Those retail quantities include 300 pounds of beef, 100 pounds of pork and 27.5 pounds of lamb, according to Marshall’s website.
On the website, Marshall also noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people stopped going to restaurants and began to source their meat directly from the farm. However, there was a lack of USDA-inspected facilities to meet the demand.
“The DIRECT Act creates a small and simple exemption to allow state-inspected butchers to sell meat and poultry online directly to a household consumer,” Marshall said in a statement on his website.
