The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association supports a proposed act of the U.S. Congress that is geared toward expanding marketing opportunities for smaller meat processors.

The Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transactions, or DIRECT Act, was introduced by Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Peter Welch, D-Vt. It would allow state-inspected meat processors to sell beef across state lines in limited quantities through e-commerce, allowing meat processors to sell directly to consumers, according to a news release from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.