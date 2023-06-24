Farmers and ranchers are gaining the right to repair

Farmer Danny Wood, pictured here on Saturday, April 29, 2023, had to wait days for a technician to fix his tractor, which is just over a year old. Colorado's new right-to-repair law will make it easier for him to repair the vehicle himself.

 KUNC

A few miles from the Nebraska border on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, Danny Wood’s family has been growing wheat, corn and other grains for generations. Wood is a dryland farmer, which means he relies on rain to water his crops instead of irrigation, so planting has to be carefully timed.

“If you don’t get your crop planted, or you lose it in a hailstorm, it’s just devastation because you don’t go to work and get a paycheck. There went your paycheck,” he said in an interview just before this year’s planting season.