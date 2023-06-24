The danger of flash droughts

Low river levels began to maroon boats docked at the Riverside Park Marina south of downtown Memphis in this file photo from Nov. 2, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

 Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian

Last fall the Mississippi River fell to low water levels when a flash drought exacerbated a dry spell in the upper part of the river’s basin. Soon it was more expensive for a grain company to send corn from St. Louis to New Orleans than it was to ship to China.

“It was a disaster,” said Butler Miller, president of barge company Robert B. Miller & Associates in St. Louis. “Last year was a once-in-a-30-year event.” It was the worst Miller had seen, but flash droughts are becoming more common as climate change accelerates, according to research from a team of university scientists, including the University of Oklahoma, the University of Wisconsin–Madison and others.