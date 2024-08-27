Northwest growers monitoring drought-tolerant wheat

Pacific Northwest wheat growers are monitoring a new development from the U.S. government that could have a significant effect on the wheat industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in August that it is deregulating the drought-tolerant HB4 trait in wheat.

Casey Chumrau, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission, said this is the first genetically modified (GM) trait deregulated in the country.

“There’s never been a GM trait anywhere in the world in a commercially released wheat variety,” she said.

This opens the door for this drought-tolerant trait to be integrated into U.S. varieties, she said.

That will take time, though. According to a statement from wheat commissions of Idaho, Oregon and Washington, it will still be at least three to five years before wheat with this trait is commercially grown because the “scientific process is lengthy.”

If it is grown, Chumrau said this variety could stabilize production in regions of the U.S. that are experiencing yearslong droughts.