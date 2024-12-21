Outlook worrisome for U.S. beef industry

ANALYSIS

He has staffed the McDonald’s drive-through, served Big Macs in the White House and peddled Trump Steaks on cable TV. But even a red meat-loving president-elect like Donald Trump won’t be able to save the struggling U.S. beef industry.

A severe shortage of cattle, which has fueled grocery store price hikes and wiped out billions in meat processor profits, is primed to get worse before the next election cycle. The U.S. beef herd is already the smallest since 1961 after years of depressed prices, severe droughts and surging costs forced farmers to send more females to slaughter. Now, the possibility of new tariffs and immigration reform risk constraining supplies further still.

“All of the things he is talking about have potential negative consequences more so than anything positive,” Derrell Peel, a professor of agricultural economics at Oklahoma State University, said of Trump’s policy pledges. “Our fate’s pretty well determined in the cattle industry in the U.S. for the next two to four years” — and it’s not good.

For generations, Americanism and the livestock industry have been closely entwined. From the cowboys immortalized on the silver screen to the pot roasts, cheesesteaks and brisket that grace regional tables, the entire beef sector — from ranching to restaurants — carries an outsized role in the country’s national identity.

But raising cattle has grown increasingly difficult, even before Trump’s upcoming return to Washington, D.C. Thanks to a combination of high interest rates, costly feed prices, farmer debt, bad weather and a shifting consumer preference toward cheaper chicken, struggling ranchers have been culling heifers at too fast a clip to rebuild the number of calves necessary to expand their herds. In fact, the shortage of beef cattle has gotten so acute that some milk producers are breeding hybrid dairy-beef calves to sell into the low-inventory meat market.

Cash Carruth, who manages roughly 250 cattle in Bloomfield, N.M., is among those ranchers tabling near-term growth plans after struggling with low cattle prices for most of the past decade. Even though prices have since recovered, many cattle producers are still finding themselves digging out of that earlier hole.

“This extra that we’re making right now is not necessarily room for expansion, but it’s to help us with the Band-Aid that we put on from 2015 until 2022,” said Carruth, 47. He is now selling “every calf” he can instead of retaining them for procreation. “Everybody is trying to make up for those mediocre years, especially if you borrowed any money.”

The down cycle wasn’t supposed to last this long. This past February, the USDA expected the cattle inventory to start rebuilding in 2025. It is now saying the recovery won’t meaningfully start until 2027, as elevated borrowing costs and poor pastureland mean it’s too risky to take on new cows — given the investment takes a few years to come to fruition. Even as the beef industry has experienced periods of growth over the past decades, the animal count has dropped almost 40% since a peak in 1975. During the current downcycle, which started in 2020, the herd has been shrinking at the fastest pace since the big farm crisis of the 1980s.

In beef, “there are no clear signs of sustained herd rebuilding intentions,” Donnie King, the CEO of Tyson Foods Inc., said on a Nov. 12 conference call with analysts. The shortage of cattle has over the past two years wiped out billions of dollars in operating profit from Tyson’s beef operation, which the company expects to run at an adjusted loss for a second year in fiscal 2025.