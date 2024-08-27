The chicken or the egg?

COMMENTARY

This is supposed to be the age of technology. You know — the days of AI, the eve of the robot takeover. You’ve seen all the sci-fi movies.

Instead, it’s turning into the year of the chicken.

The demons of the matrix might steal our jobs and our souls, but evidently nobody’s taking away our omelets and Grand Slam breakfasts.

So with egg prices more than doubling in the past year or two because of avian flu’s toll on the supply chain, Americans are scrambling to buy their own hens and wait for them to start delivering fresh, free eggs.

Well, not really free. If you’re going to be a backyard poultry farmer, you have to figure in some costs — shelter, fencing, feed, water dishes, heat lamps and of course, whatever price you put on your own labor to keep your little ranch running.

Nonetheless, the price is apparently right for a lot of folks around the Yakima Valley, according to people like Bryan King, district manager of Washington’s Wilco stores.

“People are rushing out to buy chicks right now because of the egg prices,” he told the Herald-Republic’s Questen Inghram recently. According to King and other local retailers, eager customers are lining up in stores to await new loads of chicks, and supplies can sell out within a matter of hours.