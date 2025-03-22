UI researchers on hunt for heritage apples

Unkempt groves of fruit trees are the last vestiges of historic homesteads once scattered throughout central Idaho’s Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

Most of those homesteads were acquired by the U.S. Forest Service, which demolished the buildings and infrastructure and allowed nature to reclaim the landscape.

Andrew Armstrong — superintendent of a University of Idaho research facility located at the heart of the wilderness area, the Taylor Wilderness Research Station — has been on a quest to find those old homesteads and preserve long-lost heritage apple varieties that were planted to sustain early settlers. Partnering with Kyle Nagy, superintendent and orchard operations manager of UI’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, Armstrong aims to propagate those abandoned trees and reestablish them in a new orchard at Taylor.

For the past two winters, Armstrong, with the College of Natural Resources, has traveled throughout a 15-mile radius of his remote research facility in search of orchards, accompanied only by his mules. He’s taken tree cuttings from four forgotten homesteads in the Big Creek drainage, which is the largest tributary of the Salmon River’s Middle Fork. His cuttings, known as scions, are the width of a pencil and about a year old, each harboring three to four buds. Nagy, with the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, has grafted the scions to winter-hardy, Russian rootstock and intends to help Armstrong plant the Taylor orchard this spring.

The 15-acre pasture where the orchard will be located already has a water right.

“There are a lot of old ranches that have these really old apple trees and they’re starting to die off,” Armstrong said. “My idea was to collect specimens of these trees and send them off to Kyle for grafting and have a conservation orchard.”

Washington State University will perform genetic testing of the specimens. If any of them prove to be rare or unusual, Nagy intends to also plant them at the Sandpoint orchard he oversees. The trees should grow to be about 20 to 30 feet tall, bearing fruit within three to seven years, and they should remain productive for more than a century.