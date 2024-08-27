Without Farm Bill, ‘nation is at risk’

Earlier this month, a group of Republican governors, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, sent an urgent message to Congress calling for the quick reauthorization of the 2024 Farm Bill. The previous bill expired in September but has continued to fund certain programs until Dec. 31.

“Domestic agricultural production is a matter of national security,” the governors wrote. “If a country can’t feed itself, fuel itself or fight for itself then it cannot survive. It is imperative that the United States not become dependent on other countries for our food supply, while we have the best farmers and ranchers in the world right in our backyards.”

The governors added that “if meaningful support is not provided soon, the well-being of the nation is at risk. ... We collectively request that Congress fulfills its obligation to protect and revitalize the agriculture industry before it’s too late. Any delay would directly impact every community in America.”

The proposed Farm Bill would provide for the reform and continuation of agricultural and other programs of the Department of Agriculture through fiscal year 2029. It is a multiyear legislative package that provides financial assistance to agricultural producers and helps farmers to adopt sustainable practices that promote wildlife habitat, soil and water conservation and carbon sequestration.

The bill also includes nutrition provisions such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which typically gets the largest share of any program in the Farm Bill. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated roughly $120 billion in SNAP spending per year over the coming decade. The number of people who get SNAP benefits tends to rise or fall along with the unemployment rate.

Jonathan Rosenau, of Nezperce, president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, is doubtful Congress will pass a full reauthorization before the end of the Biden administration.

“Many people don’t probably realize that the Farm Bill is over 80% or more nutritional programs for families in America to make sure they have food on the table,” Rosenau said. “Insurance only makes up 8.9% of the passed budget. Why insurance is so crucial for the American farmer is that our (Farm Service Agency) programs are not near as protective as they were historically. Insurance is a vital part of today’s American farmer.