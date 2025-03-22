Worries for the workforce

Washington State Dairy Federation Executive Director Dan Wood doesn’t carry around papers proving his citizenship in America.

But he knows others, often those of Hispanic heritage, feel they have to.

“I am a white guy,” he said. “People don’t come up to me and ask me for papers. … Sometimes people get stopped because of the color of their skin. I have seen it.”

Wood said he recalled a time where his friend, a bank manager, was approached by another man asking to see his papers. His friend’s grandfather was an immigrant.

“He wanted him to prove he was here legally. My friend, the bank manager, did not take well to that,” Wood said. “It was only because of his skin.”

In the agriculture industry, Wood is familiar with workers who are foreign born. According to a U.S. Department of Labor survey, nearly 68% of farmworkers were not born in the U.S., with a majority of them hailing from south of the border in Mexico.

Wood said he doesn’t know how many dairy workers are non-U.S. citizens. He doesn’t ask, because they are often eligible to work, anyway.

Detainments are rising following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who pledged a massive overhaul to deport undocumented or noncitizens. He has since revoked programs allowing for immigrants to enter the country legally or to legally seek asylum.

Following Trump’s orders, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol detainments have increased across Tacoma and northern Idaho, where people are held by federal authorities in a center or local jail.

Idaho lawmakers are also attempting to pass a law that allows local law enforcement to engage in immigration operations. The measure is still proceeding in both chambers of the Idaho Legislature.

If enacted into law, it would allow local police to record a person’s documentation if they are under investigation for committing a crime. The person could face a misdemeanor charge of entering the country illegally and, if arrested a second time, could be charged with a felony and deported, according to the Idaho Capital Sun.

Rick Naerebout, chief executive officer of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, supported the bill. But it was only after working with the sponsors extensively to get it to a point where he would voice support. Last year, the association testified against a similar bill with more parameters that did not pass.

“We worked quite a bit. ... To sit down and talk through where our concerns were and offer suggestions. They worked with us on our concerns,” Naerebout said. “It’s directed at unauthorized people involved in criminal activity. So it’s more than traffic violations. If you got pulled over for not turning on your blinker, that would not trigger this bill.”

Immigration at the Idaho Dairymen’s Association is “hugely important” to their workforce, Naerebout said. About 90% of the workers at the dairymen’s association were not born in the U.S., he added.

The association also does not have access to a visa program, which has been a struggle over the years. Dairy programs are not certified to use the H-2A program or a temporary foreign worker program because dairy is year-round, and the program is purely seasonal. Other farmworkers focused on fruit picking and harvesting often are temporary.

“It’s a point of significant frustration when we’ve got large sectors of our economy that are dependent on that workforce,” he said.

As a whole, nearly half of agriculture workers across the U.S. are unauthorized immigrants, Naerebout said, so if those people were deported, the economy would practically collapse. The country would also see massive increases in inflation because there are fewer workers to produce goods, leading to an increase in pay and then costs in the pocket of the average American.

“Food inflation was a critical issue when it came to the ballot box in November. If you start to deport every single worker in the country that is unauthorized, you are going to have extreme inflation in those areas of our economy. That goes against the message the voters sent in November,” he said. “If you take away 50% of our workforce on farms, we cannot feed ourselves as a country. We are not arguing against enforcement, but we need to walk while we are chewing gum. We need to make sure there are enough visas to fill the jobs needed for our economy.”