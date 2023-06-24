For three Washington State University alumni, opening a winery after graduation made sense. They had all attended school at WSU’s Tri-Cities campus in the viticulture and enology program.

After Gabriel Crowell, Andrew Gerow and Matt Doutney graduated in 2021, they opened a shop, Non Vintage Wine and Tirriddis Winery. Crowell said they all had come to WSU for the viticulture program and opening the shop and winery was a dream come true.