American Cruise Lines hires airport board member to help with guest services
A Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board member has taken a new job in the travel industry.
Laurie Wilson recently told the Lewiston City Council she is employed by American Cruise Lines, which calls on the Port of Clarkston.
Her position is guest services liaison. She previously was a director of sales and catering for Hells Canyon Grand Hotel for 17 years.
“I (want) to get them shopping downtown,” she said of her plans for cruise boat passengers. “I want to get them to our vineyards and I want to get them golfing.”
American Cruise Lines has five luxury vessels this season on a journey that takes clients as far west as Astoria, Ore., and as far east as Clarkston. No other company has as many boats deployed on the route along the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is a preferred airport of American Cruise Lines. The airport has remodeled a room into a waiting area used exclusively for cruise boat passengers during the season, which runs from late March into mid-November.
Wilson made the announcement when airport officials were making a presentation to the City Council. Lewiston and Nez Perce County share ownership of the airport.
