holic Church at Lewiston. The son of Ed and Eileen Ankerson of Colton, he graduated in 1979 from Colton High School and in 1981 from Walla Walla (Wash.) Community College. He is a self-employed farmer at Colton. She is the daughter of John F. and Joan M. Kennedy of Lewiston and a 1980 graduate of Lewiston High School. She graduated in 1985 from Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston and is employed by WSU Career Services, Pullman.