J. Scott Trotter and Tracy L. Butler, both of Moscow, will marry June 25 at Bozarth Retreat Center at Spokane. The daughter of Larry and Carol Butler of Spokane, she is a 1990 graduate of Central Valley High School at Spokane. She is a student at the University of Idaho at Moscow. He is the son of James and Kathleen Trotter of Albuquerque, N.M., and a 1985 graduate of Eldorado High School at Albuquerque. He graduated in 1989 from the UI and is employed by Advantage Advertising at Lewiston.